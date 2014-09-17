(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Realkredit Danmark's
(Realkredit) Capital Centre T covered bonds at 'AA+' with a
Stable Outlook. The
rating action follows the issuance of covered bonds
incorporating the changes in
the Danish legislation earlier this year.
The amended Danish covered bond legislation applies a mandatory
maturity
extension to the covered bonds issued after March 2014, which
have a shorter
maturity than underlying loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Realkredit's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the 11.5%
overcollateralisation (OC), which provides more protection than
the 11%
breakeven OC for the rating.
The new Danish legislation introduces mandatory maturity
extensions for Danish
mortgage bonds that are secured by mortgage loans with longer
maturities than
the bonds. The extension can be triggered upon two events: i) if
a refinancing
auction fails for all bonds or ii) if the interest on the
mortgage bonds rises
by more than 5 percentage points within a year (only for bonds
with an original
maturity of up to 2 years). Between March 2014 and January 2015,
the changes
only apply to one-year bonds, after which they will apply to
bonds with longer
maturities as well.
The maturity extension addresses the reliance of the issuer to
refinance on
highly concentrated refinancing dates in order to repay the
covered bonds. In
Fitch's analysis, this liquidity risk is captured by restricting
the liquidity
gap and systemic risk component of the D-Cap to 2 (high risk),
which is also the
weakest link for Realkredit's Capital Centre T D-Cap.
Until all bonds issued prior to April 2014 have matured, the
Capital Centre T
will contain bonds with and without the extendible feature.
Investors would have
to rely heavily on the alternative manager to allocate the
available funds
should the issuer default, as this is not clearly outlined in
the legislation
for this interim period. Fitch expects that by 2017 less than
10% of the bonds
in Capital Centre T will not have the extension feature.
Once the bonds have the extension feature, then upon the trigger
of maturity
extensions, the impacted covered bonds would effectively become
pass-through
bonds, mitigating the need to sell assets to meet the principal
due at the bonds
at their maturity dates. Fitch will reassess the liquidity gap
and systemic risk
D-Cap component once the majority of the bonds within the
capital centre have
the extension feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurred: (i) Realkredit's IDR was downgraded by one
notch or more; or
(ii) the D-Cap fell by one category or more; or (iii) the OC
that Fitch takes
into account in its analysis fell below 11%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' dated 23
January 2014,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria' dated 28 May
2014, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May
2014, 'Criteria
for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing
Covered Bonds' dated
22 May 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
