(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark-based
Realkredit Danmark's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A', Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VIABILITY RATING
Realkredit Danmark's strong Danish franchise, as the
second-largest mortgage
lender, solid capitalisation and good asset quality drive the
ratings. They also
factor in its monoline business model and wholesale funding
reliance, although
the latter is mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic
funding market
Fitch expects performance in 2013 to improve slightly, primarily
driven by
higher lending margins, although the bank faces headwinds from
continued low
transaction volumes. Realkredit Danmark's profitability is
moderate, in single
digits, which reflects its business model of providing low-risk
mortgages in
Denmark. However, Fitch expects the currently elevated loan
impairment charges
to remain easily manageable through earnings.
Realkredit Danmark's asset quality is good, and its loan book is
exclusively
mortgages. The drop of around 25% in Danish house prices since
the 2007 peak has
increased the level of impaired loans, although Fitch expects
any further,
currently unexpected, deterioration to be more moderate.
Realkredit Danmark is entirely wholesale funded, largely by
issuance of Danish
mortgage bonds. Similar to its domestic peers, around half of
Realkredit
Danmark's bonds mature within one year to match the duration of
the bond with
the underlying mortgage. Generally such a dependence on
short-term wholesale
funding would suggest a lower rating. However, the nuances of
the Danish
mortgage bond market are an important mitigating factor for this
risk.
Fitch expects demand for Danish mortgage bonds to remain strong
in light of the
need from predominantly domestic financial institutions,
insurance companies and
pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in
domestic
currency. This is reinforced by the relatively limited
outstanding volume of
Danish government bonds. Nonetheless, maintaining a significant
liquidity
portfolio to mitigate any refinancing risk is key to the bank's
ratings.
Realkredit Danmark's capital ratios compare well with peers.
While risk-based
capital ratios are boosted by relatively low risk weights on
mortgages, leverage
is more in line with similarly rated banks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Realkredit Danmark
will preserve
its strong capitalisation while not increasing its risk profile,
combined with
its expectation that the bank will maintain good, continuous
access to funding
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS ANDVIABILITY RATING
The mortgage company's IDRs and VR are sensitive to any change
in Fitch's
assumptions around Realkredit Danmark's ability to access
wholesale funding
markets. An upgrade is unlikely given the monoline business
model and already
high ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if Realkredit
Danmark was unable
to competitively access wholesale funding markets, or if it
increased its
reliance on foreign investors that may be less stable in times
of stress. In
addition, a significant increased proportion of shorter interest
rate reset
mortgages could be rating negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Realkredit Danmark's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there is an extremely high probability that
support would be
forthcoming from the Danish authorities if required. This is
driven by
Realkredit Danmark's domestic importance, and the significance
of the mortgage
bond market in Denmark. The agency also believes Realkredit
Danmark's owner,
Danske Bank (Danske; A/Stable), would have an extremely high
willingness to
provide support to Realkredit Danmark, although given the
relative size and
likely correlation in a stressed scenario, Danske's ability to
do so might be
limited.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
potential
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of
the Danish
authorities to provide timely support to the bank.
Any impact on the ratings of the Danish mortgage bonds issued by
Realkredit
Danmark will be communicated separately.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria,' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.