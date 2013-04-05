(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Realkredit Danmark A/S's (Realkredit, 'A'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds issued out of Capital Centre S at 'AAA', Outlook Stable and Capital Center T at 'AA+', Outlook Stable following a review of the programmes. As of 31 January 2013, Capital Center S had DKK220bn of covered bonds outstanding and Capital Center T DKK342bn.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Capital Center S' covered bonds rating is based on Realkredit's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and an over-collateralisation (OC) of 11.0% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. This allows the bonds to be rated 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and 'AAA' after factoring in recoveries. Capital Center T's covered bonds rating is based on Realkredit's IDR of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and an OC of 11.5%, which support a 'AA-' PD rating, and at 'AA+' after giving credit to recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds is Stable as the Outlook on the Realkredit's IDR and the Danish sovereign is stable.

The review follows the annual transfer of adjustable rate mortgages (ARM) and floating rate mortgages to Capital Center T from the Capital Center S in January 2013. In addition, Fitch incorporated its new refinancing spreads assumptions in Capital Center S' cash-flow analysis (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress" dated 14 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The new assumptions have no impact on Capital Center T, as higher refinancing spreads were already taken into account when the rating was last reviewed (see "Fitch Downgrades Realkredit Danmark Capital Centre T Covered Bonds to 'AA+'" dated 30 October 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Following the transfer, Capital Center S' cover pool decreased to DKK219bn from DKK285bn in June 2012 and Capital Center T's cover pool increased to DKK341bn from DKK253bn. The pool composition has also changed. Notably, the proportion of non-residential mortgage assets has decreased to 34% from 40% in Capital Center S and increased to 44% from 40% in Capital Center T since June 2012.

Both capital centers contain residential and non-residential (agriculture, commercial and multi-family) mortgage loans. Capital Center S contains ARM (49%), fixed rate (42%), variable (6%) and floating (3%) mortgage loans, with the fixed rate assets perfectly matching the fixed rate bonds in rate and maturity. Capital Center T includes only mortgage loans with maturities that do not match the bond characteristics, notably ARMs (95%) and floating rate mortgage loans (5%).

The expected loss calculated on the assets of Capital Center S is largely unchanged: it is at 8.1% at the PD rating level ('AA'), compared to 8.0% in June 2012. For Capital Center T, the expected loss in a 'AA-' scenario increased to 8.9% from 7.5%, due to some worsening of the non-residential mortgage assets performance and the increased proportion of the non-residential mortgage assets in the capital center.

The breakeven OC factoring in recoveries remains unchanged at 11.5% in a 'AA+' scenario for Capital Center T, as the increase in the expected loss on the cover pool is mitigated by the increase in the margins on the mortgage loans which took place throughout 2012. With regards to Capital Center S, the 'AAA' breakeven OC increased to 11.0% from 9.4%, which is mainly driven by the increase in Fitch's refinancing spreads assumptions.

Fitch gives credit to the minimum OC observed during the preceding 12 months for issuers rated higher than 'F3'. This is currently 9.4% for Capital Center S and 11.5% for Capital Center T. In affirming the rating of Capital Center S' covered bonds, the agency gives credit to the intention of Realkredit to increase the OC in that Capital Center to 11.0%, which is expected to take place before the end of April 2013.

RATING SENSITVITIES

The covered bonds ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one notch or more; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one category to 2 (high risk) for Capital Center S and 1 (very high risk) for Capital Center T; or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis fell below 11.0% for Capital Center S and 11.5% for Capital Center T.