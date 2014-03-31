(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Realkredit Danmark A/S's (Realkredit, A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds issued out of Capital Centre S at 'AAA', and Capital Centre T at 'AA+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The rating actions follow an annual review of the programmes. As of 31 January 2014, Capital Centre S had DKK212bn and Capital Centre T DKK398bn of covered bonds outstanding. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Capital Centre S covered bonds' rating is based on Realkredit's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and over-collateralisation (OC) of 11.0% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the Capital Centre S covered bonds has been lowered to 10.5% from 11.0% mainly due to lower expected losses on the assets. Capital Centre T's covered bonds rating is based on Realkredit's IDR of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and an OC of 11.5%. The 'AA+' breakeven OC for the Capital Centre T covered bonds has decreased to 11.0% from 11.5% mainly due to lower servicing fees assumptions and increased margin on the loans. The liquidity gap and systemic risk component remains the weakest of the D-Cap components for the programmes, both of which have limited protection against refinancing risk. Refinancing risk is higher in Capital Centre T, as it solely contains covered bonds without maturity matching assets. The OC for both covered bond programmes remains driven by the credit risk of the pool and servicing costs as Fitch does not model a fire sale of the assets in its cash flow analysis; but instead considers the possibility of bond refinancing post insolvency. However, in the recovery rate analysis, Fitch assumes that the cover pool would be sold below its par value. The cover pool characteristics have not materially changed since April 2013, except for the decrease of adjustable rate mortgages in Capital Centre S, to 30% from 40%. The expected loss on the cover assets in Capital Centre S has decreased to 7.6% from 8.1% in a 'AA' rating scenario mainly due to lower expected losses on the commercial assets (35% of the pool). The expected loss on the cover assets in the Capital Centre T is unchanged at 8.9% in a 'AA-'rating scenario. As part of the annual review, Fitch reviewed residential and commercial mortgage loan asset analysis and cash flow analysis assumptions. With regards to the residential mortgage assets, Fitch slightly decreased default probability assumptions overall, based on the issuer's performance data and increased market value decline assumptions mainly due to a more conservative estimate of quick sale adjustment, which was warranted by the issuer's loan repossession data analysis. There are no material changes to the commercial asset analysis assumptions. With regards to cash flow assumptions, Fitch lowered servicing assumptions for both residential and commercial assets. We will shortly publish an updated full credit report, which will provide more detailed information about all assumptions. Fitch gives credit to the minimum OC observed during the preceding 12 months for issuers rated higher than 'F3'. This is currently 11.0% for Capital Centre S and 11.5% for Capital Centre T. RATING SENSITVITIES The covered bonds' ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Realkredit's IDR was downgraded by one notch or more; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one category or more; or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis fell below 10.5% for Capital Centre S and 11.0% for Capital Centre T. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 