(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Realkredit
Danmark A/S's
(Realkredit, A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds issued out of
Capital Centre S
at 'AAA', and Capital Centre T at 'AA+'. The Outlooks are
Stable. The rating
actions follow an annual review of the programmes. As of 31
January 2014,
Capital Centre S had DKK212bn and Capital Centre T DKK398bn of
covered bonds
outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Capital Centre S covered bonds' rating is based on
Realkredit's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 3 (moderate
high risk) and over-collateralisation (OC) of 11.0% that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the Capital
Centre S covered
bonds has been lowered to 10.5% from 11.0% mainly due to lower
expected losses
on the assets.
Capital Centre T's covered bonds rating is based on Realkredit's
IDR of 'A', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and an OC of 11.5%.
The 'AA+'
breakeven OC for the Capital Centre T covered bonds has
decreased to 11.0% from
11.5% mainly due to lower servicing fees assumptions and
increased margin on the
loans.
The liquidity gap and systemic risk component remains the
weakest of the D-Cap
components for the programmes, both of which have limited
protection against
refinancing risk. Refinancing risk is higher in Capital Centre
T, as it solely
contains covered bonds without maturity matching assets.
The OC for both covered bond programmes remains driven by the
credit risk of the
pool and servicing costs as Fitch does not model a fire sale of
the assets in
its cash flow analysis; but instead considers the possibility of
bond
refinancing post insolvency. However, in the recovery rate
analysis, Fitch
assumes that the cover pool would be sold below its par value.
The cover pool characteristics have not materially changed since
April 2013,
except for the decrease of adjustable rate mortgages in Capital
Centre S, to 30%
from 40%. The expected loss on the cover assets in Capital
Centre S has
decreased to 7.6% from 8.1% in a 'AA' rating scenario mainly due
to lower
expected losses on the commercial assets (35% of the pool). The
expected loss on
the cover assets in the Capital Centre T is unchanged at 8.9% in
a 'AA-'rating
scenario.
As part of the annual review, Fitch reviewed residential and
commercial mortgage
loan asset analysis and cash flow analysis assumptions. With
regards to the
residential mortgage assets, Fitch slightly decreased default
probability
assumptions overall, based on the issuer's performance data and
increased market
value decline assumptions mainly due to a more conservative
estimate of quick
sale adjustment, which was warranted by the issuer's loan
repossession data
analysis.
There are no material changes to the commercial asset analysis
assumptions. With
regards to cash flow assumptions, Fitch lowered servicing
assumptions for both
residential and commercial assets. We will shortly publish an
updated full
credit report, which will provide more detailed information
about all
assumptions.
Fitch gives credit to the minimum OC observed during the
preceding 12 months for
issuers rated higher than 'F3'. This is currently 11.0% for
Capital Centre S and
11.5% for Capital Centre T.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The covered bonds' ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurred: (i) Realkredit's IDR was downgraded by one
notch or more; or
(ii) the D-Cap fell by one category or more; or (iii) the OC
that Fitch takes
into account in its analysis fell below 10.5% for Capital Centre
S and 11.0% for
Capital Centre T.
Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated
covered bond
criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds
under bank
resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from
bail-in. The
implementation will take place as described in Feedback Report:
Covered Bond
Rating Change - Developments in Bank Resolution Frameworks
Beneficial.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ieva Snejkova, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1276
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss
Criteria', dated 6
June 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
