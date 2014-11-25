(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
credit ratings for
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O, Realty Income) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--$3.8 billion of senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--$395.4 million of preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Realty Income's IDR at 'BBB+' reflects the
granularity of the
company's net lease predominantly retail property portfolio, the
company's
disciplined acquisition strategy in an increasingly competitive
industry, and
long management track record. Credit strengths include strong
expected
fixed-charge coverage (FCC), good liquidity position, and strong
access to
multiple sources of capital.
The rating is balanced by leverage that has increased over the
past several
years (5.8x for trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2014 compared
to 4.4x at
year-end 2009). During this same period, the company improved
the granularity
and tenant credit quality of the portfolio. Fitch expects that
leverage will
decline slightly over the next 12 to 24 months but remain
somewhat elevated for
the 'BBB+' rating. Unencumbered assets (unencumbered net
operating income
divided by a stressed 9% capitalization rate) coverage of net
unsecured debt is
also weak for the 'BBB+' rating.
Granular Net Lease Portfolio
As of Sept. 30, 2014, Realty Income's portfolio consisted of
4,284 properties
across 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, protecting bondholders
from possible
regional supply-and-demand retail property imbalances. The most
significant
portfolio transaction over the past two years to broaden
portfolio granularity
was the acquisition of ARCT, comprising 501 properties, for $3.2
billion.
Fitch views the portfolio's tenant industry diversification
favorably. The
company owns properties leased to discretionary and
non-discretionary retailers.
However, it favors non-discretionary retail segments that are
both resilient
through economic cycles (e.g. not investing in jewelry stores)
and insulated
from e-commerce pressures (e.g. not investing in locations such
as bookstores
that sell commoditized products). The portfolio includes 47
tenant industries,
and top segments based on third quarter 2014 (3Q'14) revenues
were convenience
stores (10%), dollar stores (9.6%), drug stores (9.4%), casual
dining and quick
service restaurants (7.7%) and health and fitness (7%).
Improving Tenant Credit
The company has 231 tenants; however, the top-10 tenant list is
somewhat
concentrated, comprising 37.5% of 3Q'14 rent. The concentration
risk is
mitigated in part by the high tenant credit quality. The top
three tenants at
Sept. 30, 2014 were Walgreens at 5.4% (Fitch IDR of 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook),
FedEx at 5.1% of rent (IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook), and
Dollar General
at 4.9%.
Realty Income has materially increased the percentage of
annualized rental
revenue derived from properties leased to investment-grade rated
tenants, from
2% in 2007 to 15% in 2011 to 46% as of Sept. 30, 2014. Realty
Income's current
investment-grade rated tenant levels are similar to American
Realty Capital
Properties, Inc. (not rated by Fitch) at 46%, and above
Lexington Realty Trust
(IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook) at 39% and National Retail
Properties, Inc.
(IDR of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook) at 20%. In addition,
Realty Income's
weighted average remaining lease term is long at 10.4 years,
signaling
durability in the cash flow, absent tenant bankruptcies.
Long Management Track Record
Realty Income has a long track record of growth since its
formation in 1969,
having increased the portfolio to 4,284 properties across 47
tenant industries
in 3Q'14 from 630 properties across five industries in 1994. The
original
initiatives of generating monthly income from retail properties
leased on a
long-term triple-net basis (1969 to 1994) evolved towards being
attuned to
portfolio diversity as well as focusing on cash flow coverage
and underwriting
(1997 to 2007). Since the recession, the company has
concentrated on improving
tenant credit and pursued new industries while re-underwriting
and ranking the
portfolio.
Realty Income's current strategy centers on owning retail and
non-retail real
estate net leased to stronger credit tenants. However, its
experience owning
non-retail assets such as industrial and distribution (10.3% of
3Q'14 revenue),
office (6.7%), agriculture (2.4%) and manufacturing (2.3%) is
somewhat limited.
The company continued to deepen its bench as a result of
diversification outside
of retail and, in 2014, appointed Debra M. Bonebrake as Senior
Vice President -
Industrial, Distribution and Office Properties.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
FCC is strong for the rating at 3.2x for the TTM Sept. 30, 2014
and 3.5x in
3Q'14 pro forma for the redemption of class E preferred stock
with the unsecured
revolving credit facility in October 2014 (pro forma),
respectively, up from
3.1x in 2013 and 2.6x in 2012. EBITDA growth from acquisitions
as well as
contractual rent increases and occupancy gains in the same-store
portfolio,
partially offset by increased fixed charges associated with debt
incurred to
fund a portion of those acquisitions, drove the increase. Fitch
defines FCC as
recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line rent adjustments
less recurring
capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred and
preferred dividends.
Fitch's base case projections are predicated on contractual base
rent increases
(1.5% same-store rent growth) and additional acquisitions
(assumed to be $650
million in 2015 and $500 million in 2016), which should result
in coverage
approaching 3.5x over the next 12 to 24 months, which is strong
for the 'BBB+'
rating. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which
tenant bankruptcies
reduce annual rent by approximately 2.5% annually in 2015 and
2016, FCC would
fall to 3x, still strong for the 'BBB+' rating.
Good Liquidity and Strong Access to Capital
Liquidity coverage is good for the rating at 1.8x for the period
Oct. 1, 2014 to
Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of
liquidity (readily
available unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured
revolving credit
facility pro forma, and projected retained cash flows from
operating activities
after dividends and distributions) divided by uses of liquidity
(debt maturities
and projected recurring capital expenditures).
Longer term, debt maturities are manageable as of Sept. 30, 2014
pro forma, with
0.2% maturing during the remainder of 2014 followed by 5.4% in
2015 and 10.5% in
2016.
The company has a long track record of monthly dividend
increases. Fitch
anticipates that the company's adjusted funds from operations
(AFFO) payout
ratio will remain at approximately 85% (85.7% in 3Q'14, although
this ratio
increased to 88.4% in 2013 as a result of the dividend increase
associated with
the ARCT acquisition). Recent AFFO payout levels indicate the
company's ability
to generate over $80 million in organic liquidity annually.
Somewhat Elevated Leverage
Net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA was 5.8x at 3Q'14 pro
forma, down from
5.9x in 2013 and 6.4x in 2012. The redemption of class E
preferred stock
increased leverage from to 5.8x pro forma 5.5x during 3Q'14, as
Fitch treats
REIT preferred shares as 100% equity for leverage purposes.
Under Fitch's base
case, leverage is forecasted to remain between 5.5x and 6x in
2015-2016, which
would remain appropriate for the rating. In a stress case
(principally a
material tenant bankruptcy) scenario not anticipated by Fitch,
leverage could
sustain above 6x, which would place pressure on the 'BBB+'
rating and/or
Outlook.
Weak Unencumbered Asset Coverage
Unencumbered assets (unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed
capitalization rate
of 9%) cover net unsecured debt by 2x as of Sept. 30, 2014 pro
forma, which is
weak for the 'BBB+' rating but reflects adequate contingent
liquidity from the
company's unencumbered property pool.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between Realty Income's IDR and
preferred stock
rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate
entities with an IDR of
'BBB+'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects strong FCC for the rating, a high
degree of
portfolio granularity, adequate liquidity and strong access to
capital, offset
by elevated leverage and weak unencumbered asset coverage for
the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x (pro
forma leverage is
5.8x);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3x (pro forma FCC
is 3.5x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt
sustaining above
3x (this ratio is 2x pro forma).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--A more aggressive approach towards funding acquisitions
heavily with debt
financing, which is not Fitch's expectation;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6x (Fitch has
not changed
this sensitivity, as the improvement in tenant credit quality
and portfolio
granularity has been offset to some extent by the company's
shorter track record
of owning non-retail assets);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x;
--Tenant bankruptcies resulting in a weakening of the company's
credit metrics.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
