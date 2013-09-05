(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
credit ratings of
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--$3.2 billion of senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--$609.4 million of preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Realty Income's IDR at 'BBB+' is supported by
the geographic
diversity of the company's predominantly net leased retail
property portfolio,
limited tenant concentration and moderate tenant credit risk.
Fixed charge
coverage is appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating, and Realty
Income's management
team has been and remains cognizant of maintaining consistent
credit metrics
despite fluctuations attributable to mergers and acquisitions.
Liquidity and
access to capital are strong for the rating. Offsetting these
credit strengths
is leverage that is at the high end of the range that is
appropriate for the
'BBB+' rating. In addition, the company's recent track record of
investing
outside of net lease retail is somewhat limited within the
context of Realty
Income's long history.
DIVERSE NET LEASE PORTFOLIO
As of June 30, 2013, Realty Income's portfolio consisted of
3,681 properties
across 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, protecting bondholders
from possible
regional supply-and-demand imbalances. The most significant
growth driver
year-to-date was the American Realty Capital Trust, Inc. (ARCT)
acquisition that
closed in January 2013, totaling 501 properties for $3.2
billion.
Fitch views the portfolio's tenant industry diversification
favorably. The
portfolio includes 46 tenant industries, and top segments based
on 2Q'13
revenues were convenience stores (11.4%), casual dining and
quick service
restaurants (9.9%), and drug stores (6.9%). Industry expansion
is consistent
with Realty Income's strategic plan to be less concentrated in
net lease retail
and more focused on improving tenant credit quality.
IMPROVING TENANT CREDIT
The company has 194 tenants and its top 15 tenants comprised
43.5% of 2Q'13
rent, which is somewhat concentrated. The top three tenants at
June 30, 2013
were FedEx at 5.3% of rent, L.A. Fitness at 4.5% and Walgreens
at 4.1%.
Acquisition activity year-to-date including the ARCT acquisition
has focused on
properties leased to investment-grade rated tenants, thereby
improving the
overall tenant credit quality. The company has materially
reduced the percentage
of annualized rental revenue derived from properties leased to
speculative-grade
companies since 2010.
The company's weighted average lease duration is long at 11
years, signaling
durability in the cash flow that supports the ratings, absent
tenant
bankruptcies. Cash flow coverage of rent has improved in recent
years and was in
excess of 2.5x for the top 15 tenants in 2Q'13.
SOLID FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
Fixed charge coverage is solid for the rating at 2.9x in 2Q'13
pro forma for the
July 2013 offering of $750 million 4.65% senior unsecured notes
due 2023 (3.3x
actual in 2Q'13), compared with 2.6x in 2012 and 2.8x in 2011.
EBITDA growth
from acquisitions as well as contractual rent increases and
occupancy gains in
the same-store portfolio, partially offset by increased fixed
charges associated
with debt incurred to fund a portion of those acquisitions,
drove the increase.
Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA less
straight-line rent adjustments less recurring capital
expenditures divided by
total interest incurred and preferred dividends.
Fitch's base case projection is predicated on contractual base
rent increases
and additional acquisitions, which should result in coverage
sustaining around
3.0x over the next 12 to 24 months, which remains consistent
with the 'BBB+'
rating. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which
tenant bankruptcies
similar to the Friendly's and Buffets bankruptcies in 2011-2012
reduce annual
rent by approximately 5%, fixed charge coverage would remain
above 2.5x and
remain appropriate for a 'BBB+' rating.
FORWARD-LOOKING STRATEGIC PLANNING
Realty Income has a long track record of growth since its
formation in 1969,
having increased the portfolio to 3,681 properties across 46
tenant industries
in 2Q'13 from 630 properties across five industries in 1994. The
original
initiatives of generating monthly income from retail properties
leased on a
long-term triple-net basis (1969 to 1994) evolved towards being
attuned to
portfolio diversity as well as focusing on cash flow coverage
and underwriting
(1997 to 2007). Following the recession, the company has
concentrated on
improving tenant credit and pursued new industries while
re-underwriting and
ranking the portfolio.
Realty Income's strategy centers on owning real estate net
leased to stronger
credit tenants, with a preference for services over goods. The
company owns both
discretionary and non-discretionary retail as well as
non-retail. However, its
experience owning non-retail such as distribution (11.7% of
2Q'13 revenue),
office (5.3%), agriculture (2.8%), manufacturing (2.3%) and
industrial (0.2%)
properties is somewhat limited.
MANAGEMENT CHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
On Sept. 3, 2013, Realty Income announced that its Board of
Directors appointed
John P. Case to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the
company. Case
succeeds Tom A. Lewis, who decided to retire as the company's
CEO. Case has been
with Realty Income as Chief Investment Officer since April 2010
and was also
named President in March 2013. Fitch does not expect the
company's strategy to
change materially following this announcement given Case's
involvement with the
company to date.
STRONG LIQUIDITY AND ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Liquidity coverage pro forma for the July 2013 bond offering is
strong at 3.0x
for the period from July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch defines
liquidity
coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
availability under the
unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the bond
offering, and
projected retained cash flows from operating activities after
dividends and
distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities and
projected
recurring capital expenditures). Longer-term, debt maturities
are manageable
with 0.6% maturing in 2013 followed by 1.6% in 2014 and 6.7% in
2015 pro forma.
Contingent liquidity is adequate for the rating with
unencumbered asset coverage
of net unsecured debt of 2.4x at June 30, 2013 pro forma
(assuming a stressed 8%
capitalization rate). The company intends to further unencumber
the portfolio
when prepayment penalties on secured debt assumed as part of the
ARCT become
less onerous. In addition, the covenants under the company's
revolving credit
facility agreement and bond indenture do not restrict Realty
Income's financial
flexibility.
Fitch anticipates that the company's adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO)
payout ratio will remain in the mid-to-high 80% range (86.2% in
2012, although
this ratio increased to 92.3% in 2Q'13 as a result of the
dividend increase
associated with the ARCT acquisition). Recent AFFO payout levels
indicate the
company's ability to generate some internal liquidity despite
its emphasis on
predictable and growing monthly dividends.
ELEVATED LEVERAGE FOR THE RATING
Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was 5.9x at 2Q'13
compared with 6.6x in
2012 and 5.4x in 2011. Leverage was skewed upward in 2012 due to
the incurrence
of debt prior to the close of the ARCT transaction. Under
Fitch's base case
leverage is forecast to approach the 5.5x to 6.0x range in
2014-2015, which
would remain appropriate for the rating. In the stress case
tenant bankruptcy
scenario not anticipated by Fitch, leverage could sustain above
6.0x, which
would be weak for the rating.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between Realty Income's IDR and
preferred stock
rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate
entities with an IDR of
'BBB+'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (pro forma
fixed charge coverage was 2.9x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro
forma leverage was
5.9x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt
sustaining above
3.0x (pro forma unencumbered coverage was 2.4x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Tenant bankruptcies resulting in a weakening of the company's
credit metrics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
