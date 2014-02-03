(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Reaseguradora Patria
S.A.'s (Patria) International Insurer Financial Strength rating
(IFS) at 'A-',
Stable Outlook, and its National Scale IFS rating at 'AAA(mex)',
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Patria's ratings are supported by its leading position in target
markets, strong
capitalization, and consistently good operating performance.
Fitch also views as
positive the company's favorable qualitative factors such as
corporate
governance, management's expertise, and the company's broad
product and market
strategy.
Patria's average operating leverage of 1.0x over the last five
years is
conservative. This is a result of stringent Mexican insurance
regulation, the
company's conservative dividend policy, and risk-based capital
approach.
Patria's risk management model is advanced and has proven to be
effective in
monitoring and mitigating the company's risks
Patria's ratings also consider its sustained improvement in
operating
performance in the last five years, thanks to its more balanced
market and
business line profile. Fitch expects this further
diversification to have a
favorable impact on the company's risk profile. Through the
first nine months of
2013, Patria's combined ratio was 84.8%, down from 88.7% in the
previous year's
period, benefitting from an improved net loss ratio.
The company's net financial income has been affected in the last
year by the
negative trend in the market value of investment portfolios,
which in the
particular case of Patria resulted in a loss of MXP7.7 million
(USD0.6 million)
as of September 2013, mainly driven by its position in
government bonds (56% of
total portfolio). The company's net income was a loss of MXP12.2
million (USD0.9
million) for the same period.
Fitch expects that Patria's underwriting profits in the fourth
quarter will
overcome the financial losses for the first nine months.
Additionally, the
company's management has decided to increase its position in
short-term
securities as its current position in bonds reaches maturity, in
order to lessen
the impact of interest rate changes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Recurrent and higher losses from investments or high
catastrophic losses that
undermine Patria's profitability and its equity base may trigger
a negative
rating action for the company. Also, and even though not a
likely scenario at
the moment, negative movements on Mexico's sovereign rating may
trigger a review
of Patria's rating, given its high exposure to sovereign debt.
Patria's ratings have limited upside potential in the short term
given its
smaller relative size in the global reinsurance market.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1 212-908-0739
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
SecondaryAnalyst
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503-2516-6606
San Salvador, El Salvador
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1 312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Insurance Rating Methodology - Global Master Criteria',
November 13, 2013
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
