(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 19 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A.'s (Red Electrica) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Short-term IDR has also
been affirmed at 'F2'. The Outlook is Negative.
Red Electrica's ratings are constrained by the sovereign, largely due to a lack
of geographical diversification. The issuer's credit profile is supported by its
low business risk as the natural monopoly electricity transmission owner and
operator in Spain and predictability of its regulated earnings with minimal
exposure to volume and price risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-Ratings Constrained
The issuer's IDR remains constrained by the Kingdom of Spain's ('BBB'/Negative)
sovereign rating. According to Fitch's approach, primarily domestic issuers in
the eurozone can be rated up to two notches above their sovereign, if the
sovereign rating is in the 'A-' to 'BB+' range. Red Electrica generates the bulk
of its earnings (around 98% in 2012) in Spain.
The Negative Outlook is linked with that on the sovereign rating and indicates
downside rating's potential in the event of a sovereign downgrade.
-Increased Regulatory Risk
The regulator has approved several measures in 2012 in order to solve the future
generation of tariff deficits including a one year delay of the remuneration for
new assets put in place by Red Electrica and a EUR45m adjustment for 2012 to the
earnings derived from assets put in operation before 2008. Additionally, it has
approved a shift in indexation from overall CPI to core CPI (excluding food and
energy at constant taxes) for 2013's remuneration and onwards.
The impact of the approved measures is a EUR240m cash flow generation reduction
mainly impacting working capital dynamics. Given the current constrain of the
issuer's ratings we estimate the impact as limited for its credit profile.
However, Fitch continues to see the Spanish regulatory environment as weakening
following the approval of these new measures, despite the commendable intention
of the government to reduce the tariff deficit, as it provides further evidence
of political interference in the sector.
-Stronger Unconstrained Profile
Fitch views Red Electrica's unconstrained credit profile as commensurate with an
'A' IDR reflecting the low business risk profile and the current credit metrics.
The issuer will invest a lower amount of capex (around EUR550m-EUR600m per
annum) in 2013-2017 compared with EUR800m per annum included previously.
Additionally, the maintenance of the dividend payout ratio at 65% of net income
will support Red Electrica's financial flexibility as we expect free cash flow
(FCF) to remain neutral for the next four years.
-Senior Unsecured Notch Uplift
The additional notch above the IDR applied to the debt instruments of utilities
with a large portion of regulated income, reflecting higher anticipated
recoveries in the event of default, is not applied if that uplift would exceed
the sovereign's foreign currency ratings. Instead, the senior unsecured debt
rating is re-aligned with the utilities' IDR. Fitch believes that the
traditionally higher rates of recovery for utilities' debt are less predictable
in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case of an idiosyncratic
default of a single utility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future
developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action
include:
- A positive rating action on Spain would lead to a positive rating action for
Red Electrica, assuming their current unconstrained profile remains unchanged.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
- A negative rating action on the sovereign would likely be replicated for the
ratings of Red Electrica given its limited geographical diversification.
- Should the sovereign remain unchanged, an increase in FFO-adjusted net
leverage to around 5.5x or above and/or FFO interest coverage around 3.5x or
below both on a sustained basis would lead to a downgrade of the ratings.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Red Electrica's liquidity position, with EUR40m of cash and equivalents and
EUR1.2bn of undrawn credit facilities as of December 2012 plus the proceeds from
the EUR400m bond issued in January 2013, covers debt maturities for the next 24
months. Fitch anticipates Red Electrica's free cash flow to be neutral (having
been historically negative) given the significant reduction in capex and
maintenance of the dividend payout at 65%.