(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Redco
Properties Group Ltd's (Redco) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
Redco's senior
unsecured rating and the rating on its USD125 million 13.75%
senior notes due
2019 at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Redco's ratings are affirmed as it has maintained a healthy
financial profile -
its leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory,
including
proportionate consolidation of joint ventures (JVs), was low at
7.4% at end-2016
and its EBITDA margin was 14.8%. However, Redco's slow land
replenishment has
caused its available-for-sale land bank to drop to only around
two years' worth
of sales. Its limited land bank will start to pose a threat to
the
sustainability of Redco's business profile amid the company's
transition to a
fast-churn business model. In Fitch's view, a low level of land
reserves will
likely reduce Redco's land acquisition flexibility and expose
the company to
financial volatility during market weakness. Fitch will consider
positive rating
action if Redco is able to sustainably increase its scale and
land bank without
significantly compromising its leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Transition to Fast-Churn Model: Fitch believes Redco is
transitioning to a
fast-churn model, which will lead to faster sales turnover but
relatively lower
margins. Redco's full-year contracted sales (including JVs)
increased 150% to
CNY10 billion in 2016 and grew more than 21% to CNY1.9 billion
in 1Q17. Redco's
sales efficiency, measured by contracted sales/total debt,
improved
significantly, rising to 2.8x in 2016 from 1.3x in 2015. At the
same time,
Redco's 2016 EBITDA margin fell to 15%, due to lower gross
profit margins for
the Sunshine Coast phase 1 project in Yantai. Management expects
Redco to
further expand sales to CNY14 billion in 2017 and CNY20 billion
in 2018.
Limited Land Bank Constrains Rating: Redco had a land bank of
around 3.5 million
square metres (sq m) as of end-2016. Nanchang, Tianjin and Jinan
accounted for
65%-70% of Redco's land bank by gross floor area (GFA) and value
as of end-2016.
The three cities will continue to be Redco's key markets and are
likely to
contribute around 60% of sales in 2017. However, Fitch estimates
that the
portion of Redco's land bank that is available for sale
(saleable GFA that the
company owns) is around CNY27 billion, which is only sufficient
for two years of
contracted sales.
Redco intends to maintain a small land bank as part of the
company's strategy to
keep leverage under control. We believe that Redco will be able
to secure
sufficient land for property development in 2017-2018 and that
keeping a small
land bank is beneficial to its financial profile. However,
compared to peers
with sufficient land reserves, Redco has less land acquisition
flexibility and
is more susceptible to land price and supply volatility, which
will result in a
volatile financial profile.
Expansion to Drive up Leverage: Fitch estimates Redco will need
more land to
sustain its attributable sales above CNY8 billion, the level at
which Fitch may
consider positive rating action, given its change to a
fast-churn business
model. Net debt/adjusted inventory (including JV proportionate
consolidation)
was kept low at 7.4% in 2016 (2015: 15.2%) because of faster
sales and
controlled land banking. However, assuming Redco spends 70% of
its sales
receipts in 2017-2020 to replenish its land bank, leverage will
approach 35% in
2017 and 45% in 2018, in line with that of 'B' rated credits.
Any efforts to
significantly increase its land bank will push the leverage
above those levels.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Redco's CNY10 billion contracted sales in 2016 are comparable
with 'B' rated
companies such as Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (B/Stable) with
CNY12 billion
and Xinhu Zhongbao Co., Ltd. (B/Stable) with CNY16 billion.
Although Redco's
leverage is considered low among its peers, its land bank is
smaller than those
of most companies with a 'B' rating. Xinyuan also has the same
constraint to its
rating. Companies that are rated one notch above Redco, at 'B+',
in general have
proven sustainable business models with attributable sales of
over CNY10
billion, larger land banks of more than three years' worth of
development and
stable leverage at around 40%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales including JVs reach CNY14 billion in 2017,
CNY20 billion in
2018, CNY28 billion in 2019.
- Gross profit margin from property development remaining below
25% in
2017-2020.
- Land replenished at a rate of 1.3x of annual sales by gross
floor area and
land premium accounting for 65%-70% of annual sales receipts in
2017-2020.
- Construction cost accounting for around 35% of annual sales
receipts in
2017-2020.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Annual attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY8
billion (2016: CNY7
billion) while maintaining available-for-sale land bank for 2.5
years of
development (2016: 2 years)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- EBITDA margin sustained above 20% (2016: 14.8%)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Sustained drop in contracted sales
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 50%
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Redco had cash and cash equivalents of
CNY3.6 billion
(including restricted cash of CNY1.2 billion), and CNY876
million of undrawn
bank facilities, which are sufficient to cover the company's
short-term debt of
CNY137 million.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001