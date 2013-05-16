(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Queensland Limited's (BOQ) REDS Warehouse Trust No.1's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows:

AUD436.6m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD18m Class B notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable

The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of REDS Warehouse Trust No.1.

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation of the notes reflects Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans within the collateral pool have remained in line with the agency's expectations.

The collateral pool as at end-March 2013 consisted of 1,770 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD456.2m. It has a current weighted average loan-to-valuation ratio of 50.7% and a weighted average seasoning of 30.3 months, of which 47.7% are seasoned for more than two years. Reduced documentation loans comprise 3.1% of the transaction. The trust's current facility limit is AUD500m.

Rating Sensitivities

Unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in negative rating actions on the notes.