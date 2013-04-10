(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following credit ratings for Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE: REG) and its operating partnership, Regency Centers, L.P., (collectively, REG or the company): Regency Centers Corporation --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Preferred stock at 'BB+'. Regency Centers, L.P. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Regency's IDR at 'BBB' takes into account Regency's appropriate leverage for the 'BBB' rating, improving property-level fundamentals and adequate unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt. These credit strengths are balanced by slightly low fixed-charge coverage for the rating and geographic concentration. APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE Pro-rata leverage, measured as net debt/recurring operating EBITDA was 6.3x as of Dec. 31, 2012, down from 6.4x and 6.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch projects REG's leverage will sustain in the low 6x's through 2015, which would be appropriate for the rating. IMPROVING FUNDAMENTALS Pro-rata same-store net operating income (SSNOI) grew at a healthy rate of 4% in 2012. New leases and renewals were both positive for the year across the portfolio after mixed results in 2011. Rent growth for spaces vacant less than 12 months was a strong 5.5% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch expects that SSNOI will continue to grow in the low single digits through 2015 with the company maintaining its current occupancy rate. Additionally, the company's lease expiration schedule is manageable, with no year representing more than 15% of expiring pro-rata minimum base rent, further improving the durability of rental cash flows. ADEQUATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE AND MANAGEABLE DEBT MATURITIES Applying an 8.0% capitalization rate to annualized fourth quarter 2012 unencumbered NOI, implied unencumbered asset value covered net unsecured debt by 2.0x, which is adequate for the 'BBB' rating. REG has a manageable debt maturity schedule, with no year accounting for more than 22% of total maturing debt. This laddering enhances the company's liquidity profile and minimizes refinancing risk. MODEST DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE REG is an established developer with a national platform and development does contain inherent risks. However, REG's net cost to complete development was only 2.1% of its gross undepreciated assets as of Dec. 31, 2012, though up from 1.5% and 0.3% in 2011 and 2010, respectively. The size of the overall development pipeline has decreased materially since the start of the financial crisis, reflecting an overall de-risking of the company's strategy, when net cost to complete represented 13% of total assets as of year-end 2007. Illustrative of this de-risking, Fitch expects the company will start $100 million-$150 million of development per year going forward as compared to over $500 million in 2006. APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY For the period Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014, REG's liquidity coverage is expected to be 1.4x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Liquidity coverage is defined as sources of liquidity (cash, availability under REG's unsecured revolving credit facility and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (pro-rata debt maturities and amortization and projected recurring capital expenditures and development). Under a scenario whereby 80% of REG's pro-rata secured debt is refinanced with new secured debt, liquidity coverage improves to 1.6x. The company has demonstrated access to the common equity, unsecured and secured debt and preferred stock markets, mitigating near-term refinance risk. SLIGHTLY LOW FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE REG's pro-rata fixed-charge coverage ratio (defined as recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line rents, leasing commissions and tenant and building improvements, divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock dividends) was 1.9x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012, in-line with 1.9x in both 2011 and 2010. Fitch projects REG's fixed-charge coverage will improve to 2.0x by 2014 and remain stable in 2015. MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC AND TENANT CONCENTRATION REG's community and neighborhood shopping center portfolio has moderate geographic and anchor tenant concentrations. Over half of REG's annualized base rent is derived from properties located within the states of California, Florida and Texas. Although REG's five largest tenants represent in aggregate nearly 15.7% of annual base rents, this tenant concentration is offset by the fact that Fitch rates three of the top five tenants as investment grade. The company's five largest tenants are The Kroger Co. (4.3%, rated 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), Publix Super Markets Inc. (4.2%), Safeway Inc. (3.3%, rated 'BBB-'with a Negative Outlook), SuperValu Inc. (2.1%, rated 'B-' with a Stable Outlook), and CVS Caremark Corporation (1.8%, rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook). REG's SuperValu exposure will decline following sale of its Albertson's stores. PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING The two-notch differential between REG's IDR and its preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB' IDR. Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated Dec. 13, 2012, available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com, the company's cumulative redeemable preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. PRO-RATA RATIONALE Fitch looks at REG's property portfolio profile, credit statistics, debt maturities, and liquidity position based on combining its wholly-owned properties and its pro-rata share of co-investment partnerships, to analyze the company as if each of the co-investment partnerships was dissolved via distribution in kind. Several of REG's co-investment partnerships provide for unilateral dissolution. Most of these co-investment partnerships provide for a distribution in kind in the event of a dissolution, whereby REG and its limited partner unwind the partnership by distributing the underlying properties (and related property-level debt, if any) to each partner based on each partner's respective ownership percentage in the partnership. Further, the company has supported its co-investment partnerships in the past by raising common equity to repay or refinance its share of secured debt, demonstrating its willingness to de-lever these partnerships. Fitch views REG's partnership platform positively as it provides REG with broader market insights and incremental fee and property income. In addition, the partnership platform provides the company additional acquisition opportunities that REG may not consider for wholly-owned assets, such as entering a market that REG may not choose to enter on its own or to acquire assets that may not meet certain size parameters for the consolidated portfolio. Via common equity follow-on offerings, the company has also reduced leverage in its partnerships to levels consistent with leverage on the wholly-owned consolidated portfolio. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation of positive SSNOI growth in the low single digits, Fitch's expectation that leverage and coverage will remain relatively stable and that REG will maintain adequate liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may have a positive impact on REG's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of total pro-rata leverage sustaining below 5.5x for several quarters (pro rata leverage was 6.3x as of Dec. 31, 2012); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x for several quarters (pro-rata coverage was 1.9x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012); The following factors may have a negative impact on REG's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x for several quarters; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.8x for several quarters; --A liquidity shortfall (REG had a base case liquidity coverage ratio of 1.4x as of Dec. 31, 2012). Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Britton Costa Associate Director +1-212-908-0524 Committee Chairperson Philip Zahn Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. 