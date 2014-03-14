MILAN/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian Region of
Piemonte's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' with Negative Outlooks, and Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F2'. The
affirmation affects approximately EUR8.5bn of outstanding debt,
including about
EUR2bn of bonds, as well as future direct borrowing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Economy: Fitch expects GDP to have contracted by a cumulative 5%
in 2012-2013
due to low consumption and falling manufacturing, particularly
affecting
companies with a low proportion of turnover from foreign
markets. A rebound of
the industrial sector, burdened in 2009-2012 by low automobile
production, could
lead to growth of 0.5%-1% in 2014-2015, albeit with a modest
impact on the job
market. Fitch expects the employment rate to hover around 63%
although a growing
number of job seekers may push the unemployment rate up to 12.5%
in 2014, from
11% in 2013, weighing on tax generation.
Fiscal performance: Fitch expects Piemonte's revenue to hover
above EUR10bn as
an increase in the personal income tax rate will offset stagnant
business tax.
Preliminary indications point to an operating margin close to 2%
in 2013, with
the operating balance covering interest expenses. Piemonte has
stabilised its
health care spending at EUR8.3bn, or 82% of its operating
budget, while adding
about EUR250m to the nationally designated resources to maintain
the sector in
balance.
Piemonte has overcome the negative operating balance which
characterised the
region's performance during the 2000s and Fitch expects the
region's operating
balance to hover at around 2%-3% of operating revenues over
2013-2015.
Investment is likely to have fallen close to EUR0.5bn in 2013,
halving from
2010, and Fitch expects it to remain subdued over the medium
term as the region
curtails spending to bring the budget close to balance, a
mandatory requirement
from 2016.
Debt and Liquidity: Bonds and loans increased to EUR8.5bn at the
end of 2013
from about EUR6.5bn in 2011-2012 as the region accelerated the
draw-down of
subsidised loans granted for 2013-2014 by the national
government to pay health
and non-health spending in arrears, easing liquidity pressures.
Fitch forecasts that Piemonte's long-term debt will remain
slightly above EUR8bn
in 2013-2015, close to 85% of revenue when calculated net of
roughly EUR0.5bn
subsidised by the national government. At the same time the
region has
frontloaded the restoration of its unreserved fund balance which
moved from a
deficit of about EUR2.5bn in 2012 to close to balance in 2013.
Although direct debt service charges will account for roughly
EUR500m from 2015,
or a modest 5% of the budget and the stabilisation of the
operating balance at
about EUR250m improves debt sustainability, the latter remains
fragile with a
debt-to-current balance above 100 years in 2014-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If Italy's rating was downgraded, Piemonte's rating would be
downgraded in
parallel, to maintain the one-notch difference with the
sovereign, reflecting
the region's weak debt service culture following its decision to
renege on swap
commitments (see 'Fitch Affirms Region of Piemonte at 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative'
dated 17 September 2012). Failure to strengthen the operating
margin from
Fitch's expected 2% over the 2013-2015 amid debt moving close to
100% of revenue
could also lead to a downgrade as debt servicing requirements
would not be
covered by the operating balance and therefore could not be
compatible with a
'BBB' rating.
Conversely, a conclusion of the commercial dispute with Dexia
after Merrill
Lynch and Banca Intesa agreeing in 2013 to settle on swap
transactions that the
region self-declared void in 2012 could lead to a revision of
the Outlook to
Stable, or eventually even an upgrade if Piemonte manages to
strengthen its
budgetary performance, improving debt-to-current balance
coverage to close to 10
years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 4429 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 9 April
2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
