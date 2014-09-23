(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RGA's ratings reflect its strong market position as the largest
provider of
individual and group life reinsurance in North America and as
one of the leading
life and health reinsurers in the world; solid long-term
financial performance
and earnings; adequate risk adjusted capitalization; and ample
liquidity.
Offsetting these positives are the rapid growth of an asset
intensive business;
the company's increased financial leverage; and RGA
Reinsurance's reliance on
captives to finance excess statutory reserve requirements.
Fitch views RGA's run-rate profitability as generally good and
in line with
rating expectations. During the first half of 2014 the company
reported
operating income of $270 million, corresponding with a return on
equity of
approximately 12%. However, Fitch anticipates that growth in
profitability over
the medium term will be constrained by competitive challenges in
the company's
core U.S. traditional business, higher mortality and morbidity
in select
markets, and ongoing low interest rates.
Fitch is also concerned about the potential for increased
earnings volatility
due to a change in RGA's operating profile. RGA's current
ratings are based in
part on the company's historical focus on traditional individual
life mortality
risk in the U.S. and Canada, where results have been stable.
Fitch notes that,
while individual mortality experience is still the dominant
driver of operating
earnings in the U.S. traditional segment, non-traditional
business, including
long-term care and group life and health, account for an
increasing proportion
of earnings in this segment, and that trend is expected to
continue. Fitch views
this non-traditional business as potentially riskier.
Fitch is monitoring asset growth because of the concern that
contraction in
RGA's core U.S. traditional market will cause it to look for
growth in riskier
asset-intensive businesses and increase its exposure to interest
rate risk.
Asset leverage (GAAP assets in relation to adjusted equity) was
8x as of June
30, 2014.
Fitch views RGA's financial leverage as at the high end of its
median guidelines
for the current rating. The financial leverage ratio was
approximately 30% at
June 30, 2014. The company's total financing and commitments
ratio of 1.1x is
also considered high. Fitch believes, however, that the group's
ability to
service its debt remains sound. GAAP operating earnings-based
interest coverage
was 7.3x through the first half of 2014.
Fitch believes RGA's liquidity at the holding company level is
strong. The
holding company has committed to maintain cash and liquid assets
of at least
1.5x interest expense. At June 30, 2014, the holding company had
$565 million in
cash and invested assets, or over 4x projected 2014 interest
expense. The next
upcoming debt maturity is in 2017.
Fitch views the statutory capitalization of RGA Reinsurance as
adequate,
although the company relies on support from its parent and the
use of captives
to maintain target capital levels. Fitch estimates RGA
Reinsurance's reported
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 358% at June 30, 2014, a
slight decrease from
365% at year-end 2013.
RGA uses affiliated captive reinsurers primarily to manage the
excess statutory
reserves associated primarily with its term-life book of
business. Fitch views
RGA's above-average reliance on captive reinsurance as a unique
risk, given the
current regulatory scrutiny of captive arrangements used by life
insurers. A
change in the regulatory approach to affiliated reserve
financing arrangements
could have a negative impact on RGA's financial flexibility and
capital
management strategies.
The ratings assigned to RGA reflect 'non-standard' notching
relative to the IFS
rating assigned to RGA Reinsurance. Based on Fitch's notching
guidelines for
reinsurers, standard notching between the subsidiary IFS rating
and parent
company's IDR rating is one notch. The current two-notch
difference between RGA
Reinsurance's 'A+' IFS rating and RGA's 'A-' IDR reflects
Fitch's view that RGA
Reinsurance has not been a consistent source of cash flow to the
parent. RGA's
ratings could be upgraded one notch to 'standard' notching if
RGA Reinsurance
became a consistent source of cash flow to the holding company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Further deterioration in the Asia Pacific segment or a loss in
another segment
that prevents a recovery in GAAP earnings to historical levels
within the next
12 to 18 months;
--GAAP interest coverage maintained below 7x;
--RBC of RGA Reinsurance drops well below 300% on a sustained
basis;
--Holding company financial leverage above 30%;
--Total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio maintained well
above 1x;
--GAAP asset leverage of 10x or higher.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--RBC of RGA Reinsurance of 400% or more on a sustained basis;
--Financial leverage maintained in the 15% range;
--A TFC ratio of 0.6x or below on a sustained basis;
--GAAP interest coverage of 10x or more;
--GAAP asset leverage below 6x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-;
--5.625% senior notes due March 15, 2017 at 'BBB+';
--6.45% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--5.00% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB+';
--4.70% senior notes due in 2023 at 'BBB+';
--6.75% junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 15, 2065 at
'BBB-';
--6.20% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-'.
RGA Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
