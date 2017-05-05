(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK- and
Netherlands-based
media groups RELX PLC's and RELX NV's (together, RELX) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is available below.
RELX has a high quality portfolio of scaled businesses that are
well diversified
from a geographic and product perspective. The company has a
leading market
position within each of its sub-sectors that translates into
robust operating
margins and cash generation. A significant proportion of
revenues are from
recurring, transactional and subscription-based products and
services. These
revenues drive stability and visibility to cash flows and
underpin the company's
credit profile and rating. RELX maintains significant discretion
in managing its
capital structure and deploys a predominantly organic expansion
growth strategy
that reduces the risk on use of free cash flows (FCF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable and Visible Cash Generation: RELX has a strong portfolio
of businesses
spanning journal publishing, risk and business analytics, legal
applications and
exhibitions. In 2016 52%, of revenues were based on subscription
services and
46% on transactional services. RELX's subscription-based
revenues are recurring
in nature and primarily generated from its Scientific, Technical
and Medical
(STM) and Legal divisions. The products and services provided by
these divisions
are well established and entrenched within the workflow of the
customers they
service, which raises entry barriers and enables the generation
of stable cash
flows with good visibility.
Organic Growth Strategy: RELX has grown underlying revenues by
3% to 4% for the
past five years, which we believe will continue over the short
to medium term,
driven primarily by Risk & Business Analytics (R&BA) and STM
divisions. A
significant proportion of this growth has come from developing
its core products
and services, and leveraging them in new geographical markets.
The success of
the strategy reflects tailwinds in RELX's industry sub-sectors
and the company's
core capability in leveraging technological platforms and data
analytics to add
value to its customers and sustain its competitive position.
Tailwinds Match Execution at R&BA: Underlying revenues and
adjusted operating
profits at RELX's R&BA division grew 9% yoy in 2016. We believe
that growth is
likely to continue by mid- to high-single digits over the next
two to three
years due to growing demand and opportunities for using data,
analytics and
technology to aid business decisions and transactions. Most of
the revenue is
transactional in nature with a diverse end customer mix that
spans a number of
segments. Visibility on underlying KPI's and the sensitivity of
the revenue
streams to cyclicality if any is low, partially masked by strong
growth and
service penetration potential.
Reduced Dependency on M&A: RELX's average spend on net
acquisitions over the
past four years has been around GBP300 million or about 23%
average of
pre-dividend FCF for the same period. The success of RELX's
organic expansion
strategy and advanced transition to electronic distribution
formats is reducing
the company's dependence on M&A to reshape its portfolio due to
technology-driven operating risks. Therefore, the company is
able to focus its
spend on smaller investments that enhance the company's core
operations. We
believe this reduces the risk relating to the use of FCF and
indicates strong
industry execution skill competencies.
The amount of acquisition investment spend is slightly higher
than its principal
peer Thomson Reuters (19%, BBB+/Stable), but significantly lower
than media
sector peers such as WPP (43%, BBB+/Stable) and Bertelsmann
(161% 2012-14,
BBB+/Stable), both of which continue to have significant
technology-driven
change affecting their core businesses. DMGT (BBB-/Stable) has
been a net
disposer of assets.
Capital Structure Discretion: RELX has one of the strongest
pre-dividend FCF
margins in the sector, which we believe will remain broadly
stable at 19% to 20%
in the next two to three years. The stability will enable cash
flows to grow
broadly in line with revenue. Historically, the company's
shareholder dividends
have utilised around 50% of pre-dividend FCF, leaving the
company with
significant discretion and flexibility to manage its capital
structure. RELX's
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at end-2016 of
2.7x is likely
to increase slightly to 2.9x over the next two years, but should
remain
comfortably within its current rating.
Open Access Risk Remote: Open access is a risk that could
potentially affect the
STM division. The risks relate to a change in pricing structure
and platforms
for the publishing of journal articles, which could provide free
access to
journals; currently, RELX operates a predominantly
subscription-based payment
model. While the trends in open access are likely to grow, we
believe they are
unlikely to take significant market share in the medium term.
RELX's deployment
of 'author pays' pricing mechanisms, combined with the overall
value proposition
of its platform, is likely to enable STM to continue to grow
revenues and
maintain stable margins.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
RELX is strongly positioned at 'BBB+'. This reflects the
company's strong
operating profile, diversified scale and discretionary
capability in managing
its capital structure. A combination of sizeable recurring
revenue streams with
minimal exposure to print and advertising provides stability and
visibility to
cash flows. This is reflected in relatively higher levels of
leverage that RELX
can sustain at the 'BBB+' level. A similarly rated peer, Thomson
Reuters
Corporation (BBB+/Stable), has equally strong diversification
and a higher
proportion of subscription-based revenues, but potentially
greater cyclical
exposure due to the mix of revenues from financial services.
Lower rated peers
such as DMGT (BBB-/Stable), or those with tighter leverage
metrics for the same
rating level, such as Bertelsmann (BBB+/Stable), have lower
recurring revenues,
greater adverse impact from technology changes and/or greater
exposure to print
and advertising revenues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 7% in 2017 driven by FX tailwinds and
organic growth; growth
of 2%-3% per annum thereafter
- EBITDA margin of around 35% between 2017 and 2020
- CAPEX to sales of around 5% between 2017 and 2020
- M&A spend of GBP400 million to 450 million per annum
- Dividend growth and ongoing share buybacks to maintain
leverage around 2.0x
unadjusted Net Debt/EBITDA
- No disruptive impact on or change to the STM journals unit
from the evolution
of open access subscription models.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- A more conservative stance towards financial leverage and
shareholder
remuneration
-Expectations that FFO Adjusted net leverage would trend to
below 2.5x on a
sustained basis.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage would exceed 3.3x
over a sustained
period.
-A marked deterioration in RELX's operating environment.
LIQUIDITY
RELX has strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of
GBP162 million at
FYE16. An undrawn USD2 billion credit facility, available to
July 2020, is used
to backstop GBP521 million of commercial paper and short-term
loans. Fitch
expects RELX to remain FCF positive across the rating horizon.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
RELX PLC and RELX NV
--Long-Term IDR: affirmed 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX Finance BV
--Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
--Senior unsecured notes issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC
and ELM BV:
affirmed 'BBB+'
--Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX Capital Inc.
--Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
RELX Inc.
--Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
--Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX Intellectual Properties SA
--Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX (Investments) plc.
--Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
--Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Elsevier Finance SA
--Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
--Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
