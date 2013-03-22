(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Renaissance Financial
Holdings Limited's (the holding company of the
Russia-headquartered investment
banking group known as Rencap) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'. The
Outlook is Negative. A full rating breakdown is at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING
The affirmation of Rencap's IDRs and senior debt rating reflects
the benefits of
support already provided to the company, and potentially
available in the
future, from the new majority owner Onexim Group (Onexim), and
the elimination
of the previous conflict of interest between Onexim and former
majority owner
Stephen Jennings, thereby allowing the sale of non-core assets
to be
non-expedited. Fitch also views positively the company's efforts
to clean up the
balance sheet and optimise costs.
However, the Outlook on the Long-term IDR remains Negative due
to the company's
still poor performance and uncertainty about the new
management's ability to
achieve a sustainable and sufficient improvement in
profitability. The Outlook
also reflects uncertainty about Onexim's propensity to support
over the long
term should the company continue to generate losses.
Onexim acquired full control of Rencap in Q412 (some regulatory
approvals are
still to be obtained), increasing its stake from 50% minus one
share, as a
result of its rescue of the company after it experienced a
liquidity squeeze
driven by unfavourable market conditions and overly aggressive
liquidity
management. To save Rencap from default, Onexim provided several
hundred million
dollars in emergency support, comprising of long-term loans and
repoable assets.
Onexim also helped to restore client and counterparty confidence
by supportive
public statements.
Rencap's liquidity is currently adequate, although the company's
sizable, highly
concentrated and short-tenor repo business is very sensitive to
customer
confidence. More than a half of Rencap's trading volumes
(including repo
business) is booked with the group's Cyprus-based subsidiary.
Some
counterparties have reduced counterparty risk limits on the
Cyprus entity, but
not on UK-based group entities, Fitch was informed. Rencap has
also indicated
that trading operations could be moved to a London- and
Russia-based group
entities should Cyprus-related risks further jeopardise
counterparties'
confidence, and that at present no group entities have any
placements with
Cypriot banks.
The fact that the company is repoing securities of its broker
customers is also
of concern, especially given the significant concentration of
brokerage clients
(the largest five account for nearly 80% of total brokerage
accounts). However,
the withdrawal risk is mitigated by the fact that most of these
clients also
have margin loans from Rencap, which would need to be repaid
first.
There is also some refinancing risk relating to a put option on
a USD325m
Eurobond in April 2014. However, the company already has
moderate liquidity
reserves and may generate extra cash from selling of non-core
assets. Fitch has
been informed that some deals are already at an advanced stage.
Potential
support from Onexim is another mitigating factor.
Risk from the restructuring of RCHL (Rencap's majority
shareholder prior to the
takeover), is limited as Fitch has been informed that there is
no recourse to
RFHL in any of RCHL's funding agreements. Nevertheless, Fitch
estimates that
some contingent risk remains relating to approximately USD300m
of external debt
of Rencap's immediate and now sole parent holding company RCIL,
which is due in
2014-2015. RCIL has no operating activities, and owns an 89.52%
stake in CB
Renaissance Credit ('B'/Stable) in addition to Rencap.
Market risk relating to potential proprietary trading losses is
moderate after
the ownership change, as the company has scaled down these
operations, also
reflected by low VaR (USD2.6m) and portfolio delta (USD28m).
However, some
concerns remain due to still significant notional size of the
trading book and
potentially imperfect correlations between certain trading
positions and hedges
on these positions.
The H112 net result was a small loss of USD14m. However, Fitch
estimates that
reported profitability was supported by USD104m of paper trading
gains from
transactions with RCIL. Fitch understands that Rencap will
likely report
significant losses in H212 due to the planned write-down of
certain non-core
assets, weak core operating performance and additional
redundancy costs.
Management expects Rencap to become at least break even in 2013
due to recent
and ongoing cost-cutting measures and business growth, although
Fitch believes
some assumptions may be too optimistic, both on the revenue and
expense side.
Capitalisation is weak, considering significant effectively
unsecured exposure
to RCIL, estimated by Fitch at over USD730m, and USD521m of
non-core assets
inherited as a result of the previous investment activities of
the broader
Renaissance group. This compares with equity of USD901m at
end-H112. Fitch
believes operating losses and redundancy costs in H212 could
have been at least
comparable with Q412 equity injection, meaning that capital is
unlikely to have
strengthened since then.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING
If Rencap continues to make sizable operating losses which erode
capital and
could potentially weaken the propensity of Onexim to stand
behind the company,
then the ratings could be downgraded. A significant liquidity
squeeze, if not
remedied in a timely manner, could also result in a downgrade.
If the company demonstrates the ability to generate sustainable
positive results
prior to non-core items and bonuses, then the Outlook would be
revised to
Stable. Progress with the sale of the non-core assets would be
also rating
positive, as would support for the company's capitalisation,
either through
further equity injections or cancellation by RCIL of RenCap's
debt to its
holding company.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B';
Recovery Rating
affirmed at 'RR4',
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street Moscow
115054 Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
