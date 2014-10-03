(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed French
Metropolitan Community of Rennes' (also known as Rennes
Metropole, RM) Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA+' and its
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are
Stable.
This affirmation is based on RM's continued solid performance,
low debt, a
robust socio-economic profile and skilled management of its
finances. The
ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations of a significant, but
manageable,
increase in debt in the coming years due to the construction of
a new metro
line. The Stable Outlook reflects RM's capacity to maintain its
sound budgetary
performance over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch estimates that the operating balance will remain sound in
the medium term,
averaging 29% of operating revenue between 2014 and 2017. An
expected decline in
state transfers should be compensated by dynamic taxes (+3.9%
per year on
average, including tax hikes) and control over general spending
and staff costs.
The construction of a second metro line scheduled for completion
in 2018-2019
should bring capital expenditure to an average EUR363m per year
in the medium
term, from EUR132m in 2009-2013. RM's self-financing capacity of
capital
expenditure, after debt repayment, could therefore decline to
55% during this
period, from 99% in 2013. The administration aims to ensure a
minimum
self-financing of the metro line construction costs of about 60%
(including
co-funding), by using its large reserves and maintaining large
current margins
over the medium term.
According to our base case scenario, debt would increase to 122%
of current
revenue in 2017 from 20.3% at end-2013. Debt coverage (direct
debt to current
balance) could weaken to 4.9 years from a strong 0.7 year at
end-2013. This will
result from higher capital expenditure, while the current margin
should remain
comfortable. Fitch points to RM's positive track record for its
first metro line
in 1997-2002, which demonstrated tight control of indebtedness
and subsequent
rapid de-leveraging.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and cash
surplus of EUR157m
accumulated at end-2013, which was sufficient to cover debt
servicing by 15x (or
1.9x direct debt stock). As the cash surplus is likely to be
deployed for partly
financing RM's capital expenditure programme, the administration
is considering
setting up a CP programme with back-up liquidity lines.
Net overall risk was high at 165% of current revenue at end-2013
(up from 105%
in 2009), mainly due to an increase in the guaranteed debt stock
(EUR746m
end-2013). Fitch considers it as low-risk as it comprises
long-term regulated
loans extended to state-monitored social housing entities. Debt
of public sector
entities is low at EUR12.9m or 3% of current revenue.
RM benefits from a stable political framework and sound
governance, with a high
level of integration with the inner city of Rennes
(AA/Stable/F1+). We believe
RM's ability to implement its medium-term financial strategy is
underpinned by
its skilled administration and prudent financial management.
Despite a challenging overhaul of the industrial sector, RM's
economy remains
dynamic, well diversified, and enjoys a structurally
below-average unemployment
rate. Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young,
highly qualified
population, low real-estate prices and strong public
infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of RM's budgetary performance and its
self-financing capacity,
leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., debt coverage of
over four years
for more than two consecutive years), could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely even if the sovereign rating (France,
AA+/Stable/F1+) is
upgraded. However, an upgrade is possible if RM strengthens its
debt metrics
well above Fitch's expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
