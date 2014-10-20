(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
NRW.BANK's
(AAA/Stable) and Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank's (AAA/Stable)
guaranteed
subordinated debt at 'AAA'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The banks' subordinated debt ratings are equalised with those of
their
guarantors.
Rentenbank's continuation as an economic entity is guaranteed by
the German
state through a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast). In our
view the rated
subordinated debt is covered by the explicit guarantee from the
Federal Republic
of Germany (AAA/Stable), which came into effect on 1 January
2014 through the
CRD IV-Umsetzungsgesetz. Rentenbank focuses its lending on the
agriculture and
agribusiness sectors in Germany.
NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal,
infrastructure and
housing promotion projects in the State of North
Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW;
AAA/Stable), which wholly owns the bank and acts as its
guarantor. NRW.BANK is
also covered by a maintenance obligation from its owner, the
State of NRW.
Fitch believes that the support mechanisms for both banks
provide similar
protection to senior and subordinated debt instruments because
the maintenance
obligation is intended to secure the financial basis of a bank
and to keep it
functional, and requires the government to take action before
the threat of
restructuring or non-viability is allowed to materialise.
Despite new regulatory and EU state aid frameworks the Outlooks
on the bank's
Long-term IDRs remain Stable because these banks focus on a
specific policy
function and benefit from state guarantees for all liabilities
and solvency
guarantees.
The rating actions are as follows:
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
XS0082993741 affirmed at 'AAA'
XS0194344437 affirmed at 'AAA'
XS0195402192 affirmed at 'AAA'
XS0080533598 affirmed at 'AAA'
XS0251101456 affirmed at 'AAA'
NRW.BANK
XS0207887711 affirmed at 'AAA'
DE000NWB07Y5 affirmed at 'AAA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Germany
Secondary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 242
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
