(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Republic
of Congo's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B+'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the rating on the 2029 Eurobond at 'B+'
,the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'BBB-',
in line with the
Country Ceiling for the Communaute Economique et Monetaire
d'Afrique Centrale
(CEMAC).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Republic of Congo's 'B+' IDRs reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The sovereign's balance sheet is strong as a result of
oil-related fiscal
surpluses (10% of GDP on average since 2010) and external debt
cancellation.
Fitch expects government deposits will reach 19% of GDP and
official foreign
reserves six months of current account payments at end-2014.
Non-oil GDP is
growing rapidly, supported by high public investment. The rating
is constrained
by oil dependence (70% of government receipts and 80% of
external receipts) and
weak structural indicators and public finance management.
Fitch expects the budget surplus will decline to 4% of GDP in
2014, from 8% in
2013, mainly due to higher public investments. We expect the
budget surplus will
then increase to 7% of GDP by 2016, as investment spending
declines. Oil
receipts will gradually decline as a percentage of GDP as the
expected increase
in production (to 340,000 barrels per day in 2017 from 261,000
in 2014) is
offset by lower oil prices (USD95 per barrel by 2016 from USD105
in 2014).
Fiscal and external buffers will strengthen further in the
medium term.
Non-oil GDP growth has been rapid in recent years. Fitch expects
non-oil GDP to
grow at 9% in 2014 after 8.8% in 2013, driven by increased
public and private
investment in the run-up to the 11th African games to be hosted
by Congo in
2015. The tertiary sector is also growing fast, reflecting
increased income and
consumers' needs. Fitch expects non-oil GDP will grow 7% in the
medium term.
Fitch forecasts government debt to reach 36% of GDP at end-2014
(vs. 43% for the
'B' peers' median). It has markedly increased in recent years,
from 21% of GDP
in 2010, mainly due to new highly concessional Chinese loans to
finance
infrastructure projects. Fitch expects government debt to
gradually decline and
stabilise at around 30% of GDP by 2020. Despite large primary
fiscal surpluses,
the projection of an only gradual reduction in government debt
reflects Fitch's
expectation of more disbursements of external loans to fund
investment projects.
World Bank governance indicators are much weaker than for peers.
Congo's Ease of
Doing Business ranking (185 out of 189 countries) is
particularly low but could
improve in the next survey following reforms. Despite some
improvements since
the civil war in the 1990s, the UN Human Development Index is
lower than the 'B'
median, reflecting widespread poverty, limited availability of
health services
and a weak education system.
Public finance management (PFM) is weak. Tax revenue is volatile
and non-oil tax
revenue (12% of GDP) is low. Arrears to civil servants amount to
3.7% of GDP.
Unsettled external debt claims, notably with former state
suppliers, are
equivalent to 4.9% of GDP, which continues to act as a drag on
the sovereign's
credit profile. PFM is improving, with no new arrears since 2010
and the recent
Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative compliant status,
which reflects
improved governance in the oil sector.
Franc zone membership has ensured a supportive macro
environment, including a
stable currency and low inflation. The monetary arrangement is
backed by high
foreign reserves pooled at the central bank and the French
guarantee on currency
convertibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that
could lead to
positive rating action, individually or collectively, are:
- Substantial progress towards the resolution of unsettled
external debt claims
with bilateral and commercial creditors and the clearing of
domestic arrears.
- Continuing high non-oil GDP growth and an improved business
climate that would
support economic diversification.
- Continued building of fiscal and external buffers thanks to
budget surpluses.
Regular investment into the newly created sovereign wealth fund
in a transparent
manner that would promote savings of oil receipts and strengthen
fiscal buffers
could benefit the rating.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
-Excessive growth in current public spending, which would weaken
the budget
surplus and affect Congo's ability to build fiscal buffers.
-Continued rapid increase in government external debt that would
weaken external
debt metrics and the sovereign balance sheet.
-Any threat to political stability, especially in the run up to
the 2016
presidential election.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that world GDP growth will gradually accelerate,
to 3.1% by 2016
from 2.7% in 2014, supporting demand for Congo's exports.
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices will remain high, albeit
declining, at USD95 per
barrel by 2016 from USD105 in 2014.
Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will remain
unchanged and
keep supporting macroeconomic stability.
Fitch assumes that President Denis Sassou N'Guesso will be
re-elected relatively
easily in 2016 (even if this needs a change in the
constitution). The risk of
instability in the run up to the election is mitigated by the
current context of
oil-related relative prosperity.
