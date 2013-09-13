(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Reinsurance Group of America, Inc.'s (RGA) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), and the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of RGA Reinsurance Company (RGA Reinsurance). The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Key Rating Drivers RGA maintains leading positions in its core markets: U.S. and Canadian ordinary life recurring premium with a focus on mortality risk. The company's market share in the U.S. is benefitting from consolidation driven by an overall decline in new business assumed as direct writers retain more mortality risk in response to higher reinsurance costs. RGA's operating earnings through the first half of 2013 (1H'13) were below expectations due primarily to a $274 million pre-tax charge in the second quarter. The charge was related to group disability business in Australia, which is part of the company's Asia Pacific segment, a relatively small contributor to RGA's historical earnings. Claims incidence and reporting lags in the total and permanent disability (TPD) line are the main drivers of the loss. RGA believes the charge is very conservative and will cover all future claims related to this business, although Fitch believes some uncertainty remains. The losses in Australia also reduced statutory earnings through 1H'13, since RGA Reinsurance assumes business from RGA Australia. Fitch believes the poor results in Australia raise questions about overall risk management and the company's appetite for growth. RGA's other segments reported results generally in line with expectations. Canada's operating earnings were lower due primarily to better than expected mortality in the prior year. The decline in earnings depressed the company's GAAP earnings-based interest coverage. Fitch believes, however, that the group's ability to service its debt remains sound. The holding company has committed to maintaining cash and liquid assets of at least 1.5x interest expense. As of June 30, 2013, RGA had $497 million of cash and invested assets at the holding company level compared with $58 million of adjusted interest expense. There is no holding company debt maturing until 2017. Fitch views RGA's financial leverage as in line with its median guidelines for the current rating at 27% as of June 30, 2013 and year-end 2012. The total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) is relatively high at 1.2x. Fitch views the statutory capitalization of RGA Reinsurance as adequate, although the company relies on support from its parent to maintain targeted capital levels. RGA Reinsurance's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio is estimated to be well above 300% at the end of the second quarter and is expected to be in the 350% to 360% range for full-year 2013. Fitch's primary concern is the potential for increased earnings volatility due to a change in RGA's operating profile. RGA's current ratings are based in part on the company's historical focus on traditional individual life mortality risk in the U.S. and Canada, where results have been stable. Fitch notes that, while individual mortality experience is still the dominant driver of operating earnings in the U.S. traditional segment, non-traditional business, including long-term care and group life and health, account for an increasing proportion of earnings in this segment, and that trend is expected to continue. Fitch views this non-traditional business as potentially riskier. Fitch has also historically viewed RGA as being in non-asset-intensive businesses. Fitch is monitoring asset growth because of its concern that contraction in RGA's core U.S. traditional market will cause it to look for growth in riskier asset-intensive businesses. Asset leverage - GAAP assets in relation to adjusted equity - was 8x as of June 30, 2013, unchanged from Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch is also concerned that heightened regulatory scrutiny of the use of captives could have a negative impact on RGA. The ratings assigned to RGA reflect 'non-standard' notching relative to the IFS rating assigned to RGA Reinsurance. Based on Fitch's notching guidelines for reinsurers, standard notching between the subsidiary IFS rating and parent company's IDR rating is one notch. The current two-notch difference between RGA Reinsurance's 'A+' IFS rating and RGA's 'A-' IDR reflects Fitch's view that RGA Reinsurance has not been a consistent source of cash flow to the parent. RGA's ratings could be upgraded one notch to 'standard' notching if RGA Reinsurance became a consistent source of cash flow to the holding company. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: Further deterioration in the Asia Pacific segment or a loss in another segment that prevents a recovery in GAAP earnings to 2012 levels within the next 12 to 18 months; GAAP interest coverage maintained below 7x; RBC of RGA Reinsurance drops well below 300% on a sustained basis; holding company financial leverage above 30%; TFC maintained well above 1x; GAAP asset leverage of 10x or higher. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: RBC of RGA Reinsurance of 400% or more on a sustained basis; financial leverage (excluding collateral financing) maintained in the 15% range; a TFC ratio of .6x or below on a sustained basis; GAAP interest coverage of 10x or more and GAAP asset leverage below 6x. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. --IDR at 'A-; --5.625% senior notes due March 15, 2017 at 'BBB+'; --6.45% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB+'; --5.00% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB+'; --6.75% junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 15, 2065 at 'BBB-'; --6.20% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-'. RGA Reinsurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (August 2013). 