(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based
conglomerate Richard Pieris & Company PLC's (RICH) National
Long-Term rating at
'A(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
National ratings on
RICH's outstanding senior unsecured debentures at 'A(lka)'.
RICH's rating reflects the group's strong diversification,
market leadership in
most end-markets and its established operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Temporary Challenges in Retail: We expect RICH's supermarket
chain, which is the
second largest in Sri Lanka in terms of stores, to experience
some weakness in
the short term due to dampened consumer spending amid slower
economic conditions
and the recent increase in the value-added tax (VAT) rate, which
the company is
likely to partly absorb. However, we believe demand will remain
favourable over
the medium to long term, helped by rising disposable income
levels, rapid
urbanisation and currently low supermarket penetration in the
country.
Exports to Drive Growth: We expect RICH to increasingly focus on
its export
business, which benefits from the recovery in global markets and
the
depreciation of the local currency that makes local products
more competitive
overseas. RICH is one of the few conglomerates in the country
with exposure to
export markets, which accounted for 8% of its revenue in the
financial year
ended 31 March 2016 (FY16). The company is planning to add
capacity in its
natural foam latex mattress segment to cater to overseas demand.
RICH also
intends to tap new markets by exporting polyurethane mattresses
and by
diversifying into less-commoditised exports in the plantation
segment.
Slow Recovery for Plantations: RICH's plantation segment has
recovered in the
recent past as global prices have rebounded, but we do not
believe it is
sufficient to offset the structural decline in the sector
stemming from
continued supply-side pressures, such as lower productivity and
high labour
costs. Until RICH successfully implements a strategy to sustain
sector
profitability through yield improvements, value additions and
cost efficiencies,
we expect the weak plantation business to weigh on the company's
rating. In the
meantime, expansion of its more profitable palm oil operations,
for which there
is rising domestic demand, should help to maintain the
plantation business's
performance in the medium term.
Stable Group Balance Sheet: We expect RICH's adjusted net
leverage to remain
flat (FY16: 2.7x) over the next two years due to a weak
operating environment
for some segments, continued expansions in retail, rubber and
plantations, and
high shareholder returns. However, we expect RICH to generate
positive FCF from
FY19, which should help reduce leverage significantly. This will
be driven by a
further pick-up in the retail operation and moderating capex. We
do not expect
any significant M&A activity over the next two years as we
expect the company to
focus on stabilising and organically growing its existing
businesses.
Dividends Improve Holding Company Leverage: Leverage at the
holding company
level has improved in the past 18 months due to higher dividends
from most
subsidiaries and lower-than-expected investments. Fitch expects
the holding
company's leverage to further improve over the next 2-3 years,
helped by
increased dividends from subsidiaries, debt restructuring at the
group level
that will give the holding company more flexibility to pay down
debt, and
expectations of a decrease in investments, especially in the
finance subsidiary.
Although leverage at the holding company level has improved,
debt at the
subsidiary level has increased. Creditors of the holding company
currently do
not face significant structural subordination due to the low
leverage at the
subsidiary level, but the rating could come under pressure if
leverage at the
operating subsidiaries increase substantially.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
RICH is diversified with exposure to both defensive sectors and
growth markets,
similar to the other rated conglomerates in Sri Lanka, Hemas
Holdings PLC
(AA-(lka)/Stable) and Sunshine Holdings PLC (A(lka)/Stable).
RICH and Sunshine
are exposed to the declining plantation sector, which increases
their business
risk compared with Hemas. Furthermore RICH's leverage at the
group and holding
company levels are higher than those of its peers, which
constrains its rating.
However, we consider RICH's exposure to export markets as an
advantage versus
peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth to average in the low double digits for
FY17-FY20 due to
capacity additions, favourable demand conditions for most
sectors, and a
turnaround in the plantation sector.
- EBITDAR margins to average in the low double digits for
FY17-FY20 as margin
improvement in the plantation business and efficiency gains are
offset by cost
pressures in the retail, rubber, tyre and plastics segments.
- Total capex to average 3%-4% of revenues for FY17-FY20.
- Dividend payout ratio to be around 35% for FY17-FY20.
- Operating lease multiple of 6.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- A sustained improvement in RICH's adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
(adjusted for
finance subsidiary) to below 2.0x.
- A sustained improvement in the holding company's net
debt/EBITDAR to below
3.0x (FY16: 3.0x).
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- A sustained increase in RICH's adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
(adjusted for finance
subsidiary) to over 3.0x.
- RICH's adjusted EBITDAR coverage of gross interest and rent
(adjusted for
finance subsidiary) falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis
(FY16: 4.0x).
- Significant investments in non-core business activities, which
could adversely
impact profitability or cash flow generation of the group.
LIQUIDITY
As at end-March 2016, RICH had about LKR4.1bn of unrestricted
cash and LKR4.6bn
in unutilised credit facilities to meet LKR6.7bn of short-term
debt (excluding
customer deposits) falling due in the next 12 months, placing
the company in a
comfortable liquidity position. We do not expect the company to
generate
positive FCF in FY17 due to increased capex and higher dividend
payments.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Under Fitch's
criteria for rating
non-financial corporates, Fitch uses a debt/equity ratio of 2x
for RICH's
finance subsidiary Richard Pieris Finance Limited (RPF) in its
calculations,
based on the subsidiary's asset quality as well as liquidity and
funding. The
ratio assumes lower external funding than is typically reported
by financial
services companies, with the difference funded by RICH as an
equity injection.
Fitch assumes RICH will fund the equity injection through the
use of excess cash
or new debt, which we include in debt at the corporate business.
This
Fitch-calculated debt amount is higher than actual debt
outstanding at RICH,
which affects the leverage calculation. Actual debt/equity at
RPF as measured by
Fitch was 4.7x as of 31 March 2016. As a result, Fitch
calculates RICH would
need to inject approximately LKR1.6bn to the finance subsidiary
to reduce
debt/equity to 2x at RPF.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
