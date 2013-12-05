Dec 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited's (RMBSI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' and its National IFS rating at 'A+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited's (RMBFS) and Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC's (RMBSI PCC) IFS ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the companies' strong capital positions, based on Fitch's own assessment of their risk-adjusted capitalisation and also of their regulatory solvency margins, and their prudent investment portfolios. They also reflect RMBSI's conservative use of reinsurance in its underwriting management agencies (UMA) insurance business and a ZAR400m surety guarantee to the RMBSI group from RMI Holdings Limited (a group company).

Offsetting these positive rating drivers is the group's small size and concentration risk, stemming from its focus on the South African market, limited number of clients as well as the challenge of exercising control over its UMA insurance business. The presence of stronger, much larger competitors is also a constraint.

RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong links to the RMBSI group. Fitch views RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group as defined in the agency's insurance rating methodology.

In the financial year to June 2013, total gross written premiums (GWP) increased by 81% to ZAR636m. The main contributor was the UMA business which increased by 141% to ZAR349m. This development stands in contrast to prior years, when RMBSI was facing challenges to build and maintain its presence in the UMA market. Fitch views positively that the group's fee and underwriting income has continued its upward trend in FY13 to ZAR63m (FY12: ZAR39m, FY11: ZAR35m). This was driven by an increase in underwriting income from the structured insurance business.

Overall, the RMBSI group continued to deliver strong results in FY13, as reflected in a net profit of ZAR89.3m in FY13 (FY12: ZAR96.2m).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade of the international scale ratings is unlikely in the medium term, given the companies' relative small scale.

However, triggers for an upgrade of RMBSI's South African National Scale Ratings over the medium term include sustained profitable growth improving the overall scale of the company, while maintaining the current strong capital position. A downgrade may result from evidence of the group's business model being unsustainable, reflected by a sharp decline in revenue and/or earnings. A substantial, sustained deterioration in capitalisation based on Fitch's own assessment of risk-adjusted capitalisation or deterioration in RMBSI's solvency levels to below 400% (FY13: 659%) and/or a sustained poor underwriting performance leading to deterioration in capital could result in negative rating action.

Due to the strong links between RMBFS, RMBSI PCC and the wider RMBSI group, Fitch would expect any movement in the credit ratings of RMBFS and RMBSI PCC to be closely related to those of the rest of the group.