(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed South
Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited's (RMBSI) Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' and Ireland-based RMB Financial
Services
Limited's (RMBFS) and Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance
Limited PCC's
(RMBSI PCC) IFS ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed RMBSI's National IFS rating at
'A+(zaf)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the companies' good financial performance,
their strong
capital positions, and the prudent investment policy. The
ratings also reflect
RMBSI's conservative use of reinsurance in its underwriting
management agencies
(UMA) insurance business.
Offsetting these positive rating drivers is the RMBSI group's
small size
(particularly in relation to other insurers in the market) and
concentration
risk, stemming from its focus on the South African market and a
limited number
of clients.
As underwriting authority is delegated to UMAs, there could be a
potential
mis-alignment of interests between the UMA and RMBSI. However,
Fitch believes
RMBSI manages and controls this potential risk well, by careful
selection of
UMAs and by requiring them to agree to various conditions
relating to their
operation and performance.
RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong
links to the RMBSI
group. Fitch views RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI
group, as defined
in the agency's insurance rating methodology, and has therefore
aligned their
IFS ratings with RMBSI.
The Negative Outlook on the international scale ratings reflects
RMBSI's
exposure to the deteriorating operating environment in South
Africa, which is
also reflected in the Negative Outlook on South Africa's
sovereign ratings (see
"Fitch Affirms South Africa at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook", dated
12 December 2014,
at www.fitchratings.com). The operating environment is
characterised by slow
economic growth and pressure on consumers' disposable incomes.
Fitch expects
these factors to affect the demand for insurance.
The Outlook on RMBSI's National IFS rating remains Stable
because this rating
reflects the company's creditworthiness relative to other
domestic insurers, all
of which face similar difficulties from the worsening operating
environment.
The RMBSI group delivered strong results in FY14, with a net
profit of ZAR101m
(FY13: ZAR89.3m). Fitch views as positive for the rating the
continued upward
trend in the group's fee and underwriting income to ZAR76m in
FY14 (FY13:
ZAR63m, FY12: ZAR39m, FY11: ZAR35m). The 20.1% increase in FY14
was driven by a
strong increase in fee income from the underwriting management
agency (UMA)
business.
In FY14, total GWP increased by 82% to ZAR1,157m. The main
contributor to total
GWP was the UMA business, which increased by 143% to ZAR847m,
which follows a
similar increase in FY13. These consecutive increases have
helped RMBSI to
re-establish its presence in the UMA market and improve the
diversification of
its fee and underwriting income.
The RMBSI group's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score was
'Extremely
Strong' as at the end of the financial year ending on 30 June
2014 (FYE14).
This, together with strong reported regulatory solvency ratios,
supports Fitch's
view that the RMBSI group has a strong capital position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Continued weakness in the South African economic outlook or a
downgrade of the
sovereign ratings would trigger a downgrade in the group's
international scale
ratings.
A downgrade of both the national and international scale ratings
could result
from evidence of the group's business model being unsustainable,
reflected by a
sharp decline in revenue or earnings. A substantial, sustained
deterioration in
the regulatory solvency ratio could also lead to a downgrade as
could a
sustained fall by RMBSI in Fitch's Prism FBM capital assessment
to "Strong" or
weaker.
RMBSI group's South African national scale ratings could be
upgraded if there is
sustained profitable growth that improves the overall scale of
the company,
provided the strong capital position is maintained.
Given the strong links between RMBFS, RMBSI PCC and the wider
RMBSI group, any
movements in the ratings of RMBFS and RMBSI PCC are likely to be
closely related
to changes in the credit profile of the group as a whole.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
