Fitch Ratings has affirmed RMF Euro CDO S.A.'s (RMF
Euro CDO) notes, as follows.
Class A (XS0156515982): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Class B-1 (XS0156519117): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B-2 (XS0156520719): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
Class C (XS0156524034): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate is RE5%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of all the rated notes reflects the transaction's stable
performance since the last surveillance review in March 2012 compared to the
level of credit enhancement commensurate with the notes' current ratings. The
revised Stable Outlook on the senior class A notes reflects their increased
credit enhancement levels due to their amortisation. The class A notes have
amortised to 19% of their initial balance from 67% in the last review.
The Negative Outlook on the class B-1 and B-2 notes reflects the notes exposure
to market value volatility of the portfolio's long-dated assets, i.e. assets
maturing after the transaction's legal maturity in February 2015. The
transaction's long-dated bucket stands at EUR12.3m, decreased from EUR21.6m as
of the last review and currently stands at 13.2% of the performing portfolio
(compared to 11.9% in the last review).
As of the February 2013 investor report the Fitch weighted average rating factor
has improved to 56.8 from 61.2 as of the last review, however it still fails the
threshold of 52. Assets rated 'CCC' or below account for 4.26%, down from 6.50%
as of the last review. However, the portfolio includes 4 defaulted issuers,
which account for EUR8.8m and 8.8% of the portfolio, compared to one defaulted
issuer and 1.4% of the portfolio as of the last review. Class A and B
overcollateralization (OC) tests are passing, while class C OC test is
under-collateralised.
Class C benefits from a turbo redemption structural feature where some excess
spread is diverted to redeem class C if the class C redemption test is breached.
Due to breaches in the class C redemption test, the class C notes have been paid
down to 84% of their original balance. However the class C notes have not been
paid down since the last surveillance review. Class C has a high fixed coupon of
7.76% relative to the portfolio yield given the low interest rate environment.
This could result in a low interest coverage that could be further eroded as the
transaction delevers.
The reinvestment period ended in February 2008. However, the manager is allowed
to reinvest unscheduled principal proceeds and sale proceeds from credit
impaired and credit improved assets. Fitch has considered the sensitivity of the
notes' ratings to the transaction's exposure to countries where Fitch has
imposed a country rating cap lower than the ratings on any notes in the
transaction. These countries are currently Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Greece,
but may include additional countries if there is sovereign rating migration.
Fitch believes that exposure of up to 10% of the total investment amount to
these countries, under the same average portfolio profile and assuming the
current ratings on the UK and eurozone countries are stable, would not have a
material negative impact on the notes' ratings. The transaction currently
includes only one asset from these countries in the defaulted bucket, which
accounts for 3.2% of the total portfolio (performing and defaulted assets).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch ran additional sensitivities stresses on the transaction to outline the
impact on the notes' ratings if the key risk drivers - default rates and
recovery rates- were stressed. Lowering the rating of all assets in the
portfolio by one notch (i.e. increasing the default rate) would likely result in
a downgrade of two notches for class B1, B2 notes. Applying a recovery rate
haircut of 25% to all assets would likely lead to the same results as when
increasing the default rate. In both sensitivity analyses, the senior class A
notes can withstand their current 'AAsf' rating stress scenario.
RMF Euro CDO S.A. is a securitisation of primarily senior secured loans,
mezzanine loans and high yield bonds. The issuer, RMF Euro CDO, is a public
limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. At closing,
the proceeds of the issued notes were used to purchase a target portfolio of
EUR300m. The portfolio is actively managed by Pemba Credit Advisers.