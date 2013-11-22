(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Roadchef Issuer plc's (Roadchef) class A2 notes at 'B+' and its class B notes at 'B-'. The Outlooks are Negative. Roadchef is a whole business securitisation of 15 MSAs (motorway service areas) across the UK owned and operated by Roadchef plc. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects signs of both stabilisation in trading performance and potential uplift stemming from extended development plans. These factors, however, are insufficient to warrant a revision of the Negative Outlook. While some improvements have been noted on the factors driving the Negative Outlook (notably with regard to chronic lack of investments and highly volatile and declining trading performance), both new and existing constraints are present. These are namely (i) internal issues such as the execution risks relating to both the new development plans and more particularly the major rollout of a (costly but potentially much improved) new financial IT system in 1H14, all partially funded by the sale of one site (representing a loss of around 3% of annual EBITDA), and (ii) external issues such as the latest regulatory developments and fragile UK economy (potentially impacting Roadchef's critical retail income). These changing factors increase uncertainty over the short term, hence making today's assessment of the long-term sustainable free cash flow (FCF) more challenging. The additional transfer of seven forecourts to both BP and Shell (under rental agreements) during the year should, however, reduce some uncertainty in the long term (by reducing any fuel-related downside risks). The ratings also remain constrained by the transaction's continued close proximity to the EBITDA debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) covenant of 1.25x (with 1.28x in trailing-12-month (TTM) average) and the on-going weak cash position of the business, which is still reliant on both the overdraft facility (fully drawn at GBP12.7m) and parent company support for capex (GBP1.5m equity injected in October 2012). Roadchef's performance has improved with October 2013 TTM EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) of GBP24.7m, up 2.5% year-on-year (slightly above Fitch's base case) in spite of major roadwork affecting the flagship site Clacket Lane till end-2014 (amounting to a loss in EBITDA of GBP500k per annum according to management). This improvement was driven primarily by growth in catering revenues as a result of the continued rollout of McDonalds, upgraded Costa Coffee outlets and refurbished sites (with two developed this year bringing the total to 13 out of 21). However, the growth should be viewed in the context of historical EBITDA volatility which is symptomatic of Roadchef's exposure to the fragile UK economic environment, high proportion of fixed costs and a still under-invested estate. Fitch's updated base case cash flow forecast results in median free cash flow (FCF) DSCRs (to legal maturity of the notes) of 1.36x and 1.14x for the class A2 and B notes (broadly in line with last year's review), reflecting the transaction's continuing vulnerability to potential performance declines. In addition, while the forecast EBITDA DSCR to maturity is above the covenant level of 1.25x, Fitch's FCF estimate is significantly lower due to the inclusion of maintenance capex, the cost of Roadchef partners' funding of the developments, negative working capital swings, pension expense and tax. Additionally, the EBITDA covenant has historically been cured (and, if needed, is expected to continue to be) following numerous equity injections by the parent group Delek. In relation to developments' funding, Roadchef completed the sale of the Annandale site from the securitised group to First Motorway Services Ltd (a subsidiary of Roadchef plc), funded by new loans at the plc level in October 2013. The purpose of the sale was to generate cash for the development until 2015 of the eight remaining un-invested sites, with the ramp-up phase for all developments ending around two years later. Roadchef has historically demonstrated that catering developments can generate positive returns (10.1% CAGR in catering revenues over three years). The further developments are therefore viewed positively and are expected to continue to drive growth for the foreseeable future; however, there is still some execution risk, and the returns are also offset by the lost EBITDA resulting from the sale (estimated at around GBP800k annually). Roadchef has also continued to make progress with regard to its IT/accounting systems. Full rollout of the internal system planned for May 2014 is expected to bring savings of around GBP1m per annum once the existing IBM contract expires in 2015. Fitch views this as a credit positive, but not without some execution risk. In terms of regulation, the Highways Agency made several major changes during the year (mainly credit negative), including most significantly the removal of the minimum distance requirement between MSAs (now reduced to three miles from 28) and the move to approvals for new MSAs to be taken by local authorities, which weakens barriers to entry in the medium- to long-term. As a mitigant, any new site is still prohibited from becoming a destination in its own right and new MSAs will still be subject to stringent planning permissions and high start-up costs. A gradual strengthening in the UK economic outlook (Fitch UK GDP 2014 growth forecast: 2.2%) in addition to motorway traffic volumes which grew for the second consecutive year (2012: 0.9%) are credit positives. However, these factors are offset by the recent negative regulatory changes. Also, the sustainability of improvements in the UK economy remains uncertain with average weekly earnings continuously declining in real terms since 2008 (by 7% according to ONS). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any significant deterioration (improvement) in the forecast FCF DSCR metrics due to a changing macroeconomic and industry environment could result in a downgrade (upgrade) if they fall below 1.2x and 1.0x (rise above 1.5x and 1.3x) for the A2 and B notes respectively. Additionally, a Stable Outlook is possible if the latest development plans continue to produce strong results leading to further EBITDA growth over the next year, and cost savings as a result of the new IT system delivering in line with expectations. The rating actions are as follows: GBP103m Class A2 notes due 2023: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative GBP42m Class B notes due 2026: affirmed at 'B-': Outlook Negative 