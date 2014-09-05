(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Romania's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and local
currency IDR at
'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Romania's
senior unsecured
foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+'
and the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
factors:
Fitch expects that Romania will meet its general government
deficit (GGD) target
of 2.2% of GDP in 2014, little changed from 2.3% in 2013 and in
line with the
'BBB' median. Fitch expects a further small reduction in the GGD
in 2015, to 2%
of GDP, as the government enacts (as yet unidentified) savings
measures after
the November presidential election to offset a previously
announced five
percentage point cut in employers' social security contribution
rates. The cut
was not agreed with the IMF and EU in the context of Romania's
stand-by
arrangement (SBA), leading to the interruption in June of
discussions regarding
the third review of the SBA. Fitch expects the adoption of
offsetting savings
measures to lead to re-engagement with multilateral
institutions.
Fitch deems it unlikely that Romania will reach the medium-term
objective (MTO)
of a GGD equivalent to 1.4% of GDP (1% in structural terms) in
2015, as the
European Commission is currently requesting. The co-financing of
the large
portion of EU funds still available to Romania under the 2007-13
budget is
likely to put pressure on spending. Fitch would consider a
request by Romania to
the Commission to postpone the MTO to be neutral for the rating,
provided that
GGD was reduced in the medium term. This would help to place
public debt on a
modest downward path following an expected peak of 39.5% of GDP
in 2014-15 (in
line with the 'BBB' median).
Fitch has revised down its forecast for 2014 GDP growth to 2.2%
from 2.8%
previously, following weak 1H results. Nevertheless, the agency
projects an
acceleration in GDP growth to an annual average of 3% in
2015-16, partly due to
investment recovering. This outcome would help to gradually
bridge the gap with
the 'BBB' median and foster long-term convergence with average
EU incomes. Risks
appear tilted to the downside, and growth is likely to remain
more volatile than
for peers, although Romania appears better insulated than other
east-central
European countries from the fallout deriving from sanctions
against Russia,
given weak trade ties and lower energy dependence.
The Romanian public sector and broader economy are undergoing a
process of
structural reforms to clear long-standing bottlenecks and
inefficiencies, which
will take time to complete. Nevertheless, the privatisation in
June 2014 via
initial public offering (IPO) of a majority stake in electricity
producer
Electrica was a key achievement.
Romania's net external debt, at 34.4% of GDP in 2013, is
considerably higher
than the 'BBB' median of 7.5%. Fitch expects it to remain above
the median in
2016, despite a projected fall by about 10 pps as the public and
private sectors
repay foreign liabilities and the current account deficit (CAD)
remains
moderate. About one-quarter of external debt comprises
intercompany loans.
Romania possesses substantial buffers to cope with an increase
in global
financial volatility, including foreign exchange reserves
equivalent to six
months of current account payments.
Governance, per-capita incomes and bank soundness indicators are
broadly in line
with rating and category peers. EU membership underpins domestic
politics and
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating
action:
- Higher trend economic growth, in turn leading to greater
confidence that
Romania is bridging income gaps relative to EU peers.
- Faster reduction in external debt ratios than Fitch currently
expects.
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- A significant fiscal loosening that jeopardises the stability
of public
finances.
- A sustained loss of momentum in the implementation of key
structural reforms,
for instance as a result of prolonged political instability.
- External macroeconomic or geopolitical shocks that
significantly erode
Romania's fiscal and external buffers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will continue to work towards
attaining its
medium-term objective of a structural budget deficit of 1% of
GDP.
Fitch assumes that the unwinding of extraordinary global
monetary stimulus will
proceed in a broadly orderly fashion.
