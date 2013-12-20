LONDON/FRANKFURT/WARSAW, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Romanian City of Brasov's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the city's sound and improving budgetary performance with an expected operating margin for 2013 of about 20%, which is above the 13.7% reported in 2012. In line with all local governments in Romania, Brasov benefits from a supportive national policy framework ensuring sustainable transfers, which are linked to the economic development in Romania. They further reflect moderate levels of debt, sound debt servicing and debt coverage as well as the city's ambitious investment plan, which is likely to result in increasing debt until 2015. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's projection that budgetary performance will further improve in 2014 following the progress it is likely to have made in the current year with a strengthening of debt coverage and debt servicing. Debt is likely to increase from 2014 but should, together with corresponding debt ratios, remain compatible with the ratings. Local governments in Romania have been facing a decline in operating revenues and current transfers, in particular in 2012. However, Brasov was able to partly compensate for this decline following cost consolidation measures in 2011, resulting in an operating margin of 13.7% in 2012. However, the sustainability of the city's operating balance is fairly reliant on the strength of state subsidies. Fitch expects 2013 subsidies to be in line with the budget To cut expenditure, Brasov focused on lowering its current transfers and restructuring its administrative organisation. Streamlining the administration has been a high priority, since local authorities were obliged to increase staff wages by over 15% in 2012 to compensate for the 25% decrease in 2010. As a result, operating expenditure grew 12% in 2012, although the number of city hall staff declined to 266 at end-2012 from 398 in 2008. Brasov did not incur any debt in 2012 and its financial planning does not include new borrowing in 2013. However, Fitch expects the city to contract new debt in 2014 and 2015 to fund part of its investments. Nevertheless the agency does not expect debt to exceed 50% of current revenue nor the payback ratio to rise above three years on average, based on our central scenario. Brasov has no guaranteed debt outstanding but operates five PSEs, which had RON521m of debt outstanding at end-2012. Most of it relates to Centrale Electrica de Termoficare, the heating service provider, which is currently being restructured. A new company assuming the heating services is operational as caretaker in the interim and has cut losses to RON5.3m in 2012 from RON63.9m in 2011. Romania's highly centralised budgetary system ensures adequate support and control from the central government. The sovereign has consolidated its public finances successfully, which should help budgetary rebalancing in local government finances through subsidies and regulatory measures, including expenditure control. RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action could be triggered by a weaker operating margin consistently below 10%, and by weaker debt coverage ratios and debt service at above 50% of operating balance (2012: 13.7% and 29% respectively), associated to increasing net indirect risk. Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions: - A supportive Romanian institutional framework to remains in place - VAT transfers in line with pre-year levels - Debt not exceeding RON250m until 2016 - On-going prudent funding scheme of the city's ambitious investment plan 