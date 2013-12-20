LONDON/FRANKFURT/WARSAW, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Romanian City of Brasov's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F3'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's sound and improving budgetary
performance with an
expected operating margin for 2013 of about 20%, which is above
the 13.7%
reported in 2012. In line with all local governments in Romania,
Brasov benefits
from a supportive national policy framework ensuring sustainable
transfers,
which are linked to the economic development in Romania. They
further reflect
moderate levels of debt, sound debt servicing and debt coverage
as well as the
city's ambitious investment plan, which is likely to result in
increasing debt
until 2015.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's projection that budgetary
performance will
further improve in 2014 following the progress it is likely to
have made in the
current year with a strengthening of debt coverage and debt
servicing. Debt is
likely to increase from 2014 but should, together with
corresponding debt
ratios, remain compatible with the ratings.
Local governments in Romania have been facing a decline in
operating revenues
and current transfers, in particular in 2012. However, Brasov
was able to partly
compensate for this decline following cost consolidation
measures in 2011,
resulting in an operating margin of 13.7% in 2012. However, the
sustainability
of the city's operating balance is fairly reliant on the
strength of state
subsidies. Fitch expects 2013 subsidies to be in line with the
budget
To cut expenditure, Brasov focused on lowering its current
transfers and
restructuring its administrative organisation. Streamlining the
administration
has been a high priority, since local authorities were obliged
to increase staff
wages by over 15% in 2012 to compensate for the 25% decrease in
2010. As a
result, operating expenditure grew 12% in 2012, although the
number of city hall
staff declined to 266 at end-2012 from 398 in 2008.
Brasov did not incur any debt in 2012 and its financial planning
does not
include new borrowing in 2013. However, Fitch expects the city
to contract new
debt in 2014 and 2015 to fund part of its investments.
Nevertheless the agency
does not expect debt to exceed 50% of current revenue nor the
payback ratio to
rise above three years on average, based on our central
scenario.
Brasov has no guaranteed debt outstanding but operates five
PSEs, which had
RON521m of debt outstanding at end-2012. Most of it relates to
Centrale
Electrica de Termoficare, the heating service provider, which is
currently being
restructured. A new company assuming the heating services is
operational as
caretaker in the interim and has cut losses to RON5.3m in 2012
from RON63.9m in
2011.
Romania's highly centralised budgetary system ensures adequate
support and
control from the central government. The sovereign has
consolidated its public
finances successfully, which should help budgetary rebalancing
in local
government finances through subsidies and regulatory measures,
including
expenditure control.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could be triggered by a weaker
operating margin
consistently below 10%, and by weaker debt coverage ratios and
debt service at
above 50% of operating balance (2012: 13.7% and 29%
respectively), associated to
increasing net indirect risk.
A positive rating action could result from continued
strengthening of its
self-financing capacity, direct debt remaining below 50% of
current revenue and
a debt payback of below five years (2012: 41.5% and three years
respectively) on
a sustained basis, provided there has also been an upgrade of
the sovereign.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- A supportive Romanian institutional framework to remains in
place
- VAT transfers in line with pre-year levels
- Debt not exceeding RON250m until 2016
- On-going prudent funding scheme of the city's ambitious
investment plan
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warszawa
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+7 495 951 7064
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
