FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed the
Romanian City of Oradea's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F3'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Oradea's sound and stable budgetary
performance, its
economic progress, a stable political environment as well as a
supportive
regulatory framework. They also take into account the city's
limited budgetary
flexibility and increasing direct debt.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Oradea's budgetary
performance
will gradually improve until 2016 and debt coverage and debt
servicing ratios
will remain sufficient for the current ratings. Given the
infrastructural needs
of a growing local economy, Fitch assumes debt will continue to
rise but remain
under the statutory debt servicing limit until 2016.
Romania's GDP is expected by Fitch to have grown 2% in real
terms (2012: 0.7%)
in 2013. Fitch expects faster growth of 2.6% in 2014 and 3% in
2015, well above
the average of 1.6% achieved in 2007-2011. This should translate
into higher
transfers from the state to the city, largely from redistributed
VAT taxes.
Local wealth indicators are above the national average and as
the capital and
educational and health care centre of Bihor County, Oradea has a
below-average
unemployment rate of 3.2% (Romania: 4.7% at end-September 2013).
Oradea operates under a conservative regulatory framework with
statutory debt
limits. Although debt has significantly increased over the past
five years and
is assumed to further increase until 2016, it should remain,
according to the
city, below the statutory limit.
Although the operating margin was slightly lower at 18.3% in
2012, it is in line
with the previous five years' performance. Fitch estimates that
the operating
margin should remain around 20% in 2013-2016 and should be
sufficient to cover
interest costs by at least 8x, leaving debt servicing at under
50% of the
operating balance. Given the moderate interest burden (2012:
2.3% of operating
revenue) the current margin ensures an adequate self-financing
capacity for
investments. In 2012, Oradea reported a small surplus before
debt variation of
7.8% of total revenues and envisages it to rise to10% for 2013.
In 2013 Oradea contracted RON14.4m from the state treasury and
RON40m with ING
Bank to co-fund EU projects. At end-November 2013, direct debt
outstanding
amounted to RON289m, and RON55m of additional debt has since
been contracted but
not yet drawn. Debt is prudently managed and Oradea has no
bullet repayments and
has extended the maturity profile of its debt. Debt servicing is
estimated at
RON47m in 2013 and RON45m in 2014 and 2015. In the year to date
Oradea's debt
service totalled at 21.6% of own revenues collected over the
last three years,
well below the statutory debt limit of 30%.
Oradea has shares in five municipal companies, which together
had RON182.5m of
indirect debt in 2012 and Fitch assumes that support from the
city, in case of
need, would be forthcoming. Guarantees declined to RON45.5m at
end-2012 from
RON79.2m in 2010 and are at zero since May 2013. Net overall
risk (assuming cash
was zero at end-2012) amounted to RON520m at end-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could be triggered by a weaker
operating performance
resulting in reduced coverage of capital expenditure and a
concurrent
deterioration in debt and debt service ratios, with an increase
of indirect debt
to current revenue to 150% (2012: 123%).
A positive rating action may result from an operating margin
consistently above
20%, debt service at below 50% of operating balance and a debt
payback (direct
debt/current balance) below eight years (2012: 4.5 years)
associated to a
reduction of debt-funded investments. All else being equal, this
may lead Fitch
to remove the one-notch differential between Oradea's and
Romania's foreign
currency IDRs. Oradea's local currency IDR is at the same level
as the
sovereign's.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- A supportive Romanian institutional framework to remain in
place
- VAT transfers in line with levels received in previous years
- Debt not exceeding 100% of current revenue and to remain
within the statutory
debt servicing limit
- On-going prudent funding scheme of the city's ambitious
investment plan
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D - 60321 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
