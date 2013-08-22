(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based Rossiya
Insurance Company's (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'CCC'
and National IFS rating at 'B(rus)' with Negative Outlooks. At
the same time
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Rossiya has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for Rossiya.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch sees Rossiya's current business model as unviable given
the significant
deterioration of the operating environment in the local
compulsory motor third
party liability (MTPL) insurance segment. For Rossiya, the
impact is exacerbated
by company's lack of success from its efforts to achieve a
healthier portfolio
structure with less weighting to the MTPL business. In Fitch's
opinion, there
might be a heightened risk of regulatory preventive actions as a
result. Fitch
also believes that the insurer's limited success in
strengthening its profile
since its acquisition in 2009 reduces the value of the company
to its owner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
