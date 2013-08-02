(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based Bank
Rossiysky Capital's (BRC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR,
SENIOR DEBT RATING
BRC's Long-term IDR and other support-driven ratings reflect the
limited
probability of external support for the bank, given its 99.99%
ownership by the
State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA). In Fitch's
view, the DIA
and/or other government bodies would be likely to provide
liquidity or further
moderate capital support to BRC, if needed, as long as the bank
is state-owned.
However, in the long-term support for BRC is more uncertain
given the
non-strategic nature of the investment and DIA's intention to
sell the bank
following the strengthening of its solvency.
DIA and management have informed Fitch that an additional
capital injection,
sufficient to write-down existing legacy exposures in the
statutory accounts, is
currently under discussion with the DIA and Central Bank of
Russia. Fitch would
consider such an injection as credit positive in the near term,
although the
recapitalisation could ultimately also facilitate the sale of
the bank,
potentially putting downward pressure on its support-driven
ratings.
Fitch believes that the likelihood of DIA selling BRC by
end-2014 is currently
quite low. This is due to the fact that DIA is currently not
legally allowed to
sell the bank for less than DIA's total investments in the
bank's equity
(RUB14.2bn at end-H113). As there is still a large shortfall
between the DIA's
investments and BRC's IFRS book equity (RUB2.8bn end-2012), and
BRC's ROAE was a
modest (given the low equity base) 16%, it is unlikely that the
bank will be
able to replenish its capital to a level close to the DIA's
investments by
end-2014, Fitch understands. That said, if the sale of the bank
was deemed
politically expedient, Fitch believes it may be possible to
structure this in a
way which conformed to existing legislation, and changes to the
legislation also
cannot be ruled out.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR, SENIOR DEBT RATING
BRC's ratings could be downgraded if the bank is sold to a
relatively weak new
owner, or if greater clarity emerges in respect to the intention
of the DIA to
sell the bank in the near term. The ratings could also be
downgraded if required
external support is not made available in a timely fashion. An
upgrade would be
possible if BRC is sold to a highly-rated entity which
identifies the bank as
strategically important, but Fitch views this as unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of BRC's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the
bank's weak
capital position and reliance on regulatory forbearance to meet
statutory
capital requirements; risks arising from increasing exposure to
real estate
lending and from the fast growing retail loan portfolio; and the
tight liquidity
position. However, the rating also considers the bank's limited
refinancing
risks and the potential for improving scale to gradually support
internal
capital generation.
BRC's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio, which is based on IFRS
accounts where
problem exposures are reasonably reserved, was a low 3.6% at
end-2012, down from
5.5% end-2011 due to rapid growth and weak internal capital
generation. The
regulatory capital ratio was a higher 10.6% at end-H113 due to
only gradual
creation of reserves on problem legacy assets. In order to fully
write off its
legacy exposures in its statutory accounts (which are fully
reserved under IFRS)
BRC requires a further RUB6.3bn of capital. Hence, Fitch
believes that the
potential capital injection from the DIA would be credit
positive.
Fitch views BRC's new lending as weak, as it is largely exposed
to construction
(20% of the total portfolio) while most of these exposures (24%
of the largest
20 loans) are extended at the initial stage of construction.
Fitch views BRC's
strategy of funding lumpy and mostly long-term exposures with
granular, costly
and potentially flighty retail deposits as risky, particularly
noting rather
tightly managed liquidity (at end-May 2013, the liquidity buffer
was sufficient
to withstand an outflow of only 9% of customer funding).
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
The VR could be downgraded if the bank is not recapitalised in
the near term,
given the low FCC ratio, weak internal capital generation and
expected further
growth. Conversely, the rating could be affirmed in case of a
significant equity
injection. Upgrade potential is currently limited, but gradual
improvement of
profitability and the absence of further asset quality
deterioration are credit
positive.
The rating actions are as follows:
BRC:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Stable Outlook
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at
'A-(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+(EXP)'; Recovery Rating
'RR4(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at
'A-(rus)(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasilyev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.