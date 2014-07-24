(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Royal
Bank of Scotland
Group (RBSG), Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS) and National
Westminster Bank
plc's (NatWest) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'
and Short-term
IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed RBSG and RBS's Viability Ratings (VR) at
'bbb'. Fitch
has assigned a common 'bbb' VR to NatWest, in line with its
criteria, 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
RBSG's, RBS's and NatWest's IDRs are driven by the expectation
that support
would be provided to the group by the UK authorities in case of
need. The IDRs
are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF).
The Support Ratings (SR) and SRF reflect Fitch's view that, as
systemically
important banks in the UK, support for these banks from the UK
authorities
(AA+/Stable), in case of need, is still extremely highly likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The SRs and SRFs of RBSG, RBS and NatWest, and hence their IDRs,
are sensitive
to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the on-going
availability of
extraordinary sovereign support. Changes in assumptions could be
driven by a
reduction either in the sovereign's ability (for example,
triggered by a
downgrade of the UK's sovereign rating) or propensity to provide
such support.
In either case, this would result in a downward revision of the
banks' SRFs.
The Negative Outlook on RBSG and its subsidiaries' IDRs
indicates that Fitch has
identified a weakening propensity to provide support by the
authorities. In
Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in the UK (and more
broadly in the EU),
as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy initiatives at
UK and EU levels. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation later in 2014
or in 1H15. In
Fitch's view, these regulatory developments will increase the
likelihood of
senior debt losses in banks if they fail solvability
assessments. Fitch expects
to then downgrade RBSG's SR to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No
Floor'.
The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014
or in
1H15.Following this rating action, Fitch expects to downgrade
RBSG's, RBS's and
NatWest's IDRs to their common VR.
The Short-term IDRs will be aligned with Fitch's equivalence
table as described
in our criteria. For RBSG and its subsidiaries, given the
current VR, the
Short-term IDRs and short-term debt ratings would be at the
'F2'/'F3' cross-over
point. However, Fitch considers it likely that the liquidity
profiles of these
banks would warrant the higher of the two rating options
available. As such,
RBSG's and RBS's and their subsidiaries' Short-term IDRs and
debt ratings would
likely be downgraded to 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
RBS, RBSG and NatWest are managed as a group and Fitch assesses
their
creditworthiness on a consolidated basis. The risks of the
subsidiary banks are
incorporated into our assessment of the group and vice versa. We
have therefore
assigned a VR to NatWest at the same level as its immediate
parent's, RBS, and
of its ultimate parent, RBSG. This reflects the high degree of
integration
across the group and large relative size of the entity in the
group context.
RBS's and NatWest's VR reflects the significant progress made in
improving the
group's overall risk profile. The strategy unveiled by its new
CEO in February
2014 should result in a better capitalised bank in the medium
term, with a much
simpler organisational structure. As a result, Fitch expects its
operating
profitability to improve in the medium term and for the large
one-off costs
reported in recent years to reduce.
Profitability is set to benefit from a more targeted focus on
its strong UK
franchise where it has leading market shares in SME and
mid-corporate business.
The group has concentrated on deleveraging and restructuring
over the past five
years, and much investment is still required for its IT systems
and processes.
The new transformation and simplification projects should allow
for a much
leaner organisation, with better systems, procedures and
controls. Internal
capital generation should become steady and sustainable into the
medium term.
However, it is likely that some cross winds will impact the
group's
profitability at least in the short term as it puts through a
significant level
of transformation costs.
The bank now operates with a much more balanced funding profile,
with an
improved balance between the maturities of its assets and
liabilities, with a
much reduced reliance on wholesale (particularly short-term)
funds, and a large,
good quality liquidity buffer. Capitalisation has also been
improving, and, by
2016 should compare well with peers. However, capital generation
will partly
depend on the achievement of the sale of its US subsidiary,
Citizens, which is
subject to execution risk. The group is targeting a common
equity Tier 1 capital
ratio of over 12% by 2016.
While the proportion of impaired loans on its balance sheet
remains high, they
have been significantly covered by impairment reserves, reducing
the proportion
of the bank's capital, which is still at risk from asset
valuations.
However, significant areas of risk remain. Apart from the
execution risks and
management time pressures associated with executing its disposal
strategies and
in re-launching its core businesses, the bank will retain a
sizeable Irish
exposure through its subsidiary, Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd. A
large portion of
this entity's residential mortgage loans remain on RBSG's core
activities but
are significantly underperforming.
The group also continues to face large legacy conduct and
litigation risks,
albeit the ones that have emerged are now well covered by
provisions.
RBSG's VR is driven by the same factors as those that drive the
VRs of RBS and
NatWest but in addition, also takes into account the absence of
holding company
double leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch considers that there is scope for gradual improvement of
RBSG's VR over
the short to medium term. However, there is uncertainty
regarding the extent and
pace of a potential future upgrade. Positive drivers would
include further
reductions in risk concentrations, strengthening of capital,
greater visibility
on its ability to execute its new strategy, and the outcome of
overhanging
political, litigation and conduct risk. In the longer term, and
reflecting its
strong core franchise across many segments, and assuming further
strengthening
in profitability and maintenance of sound key metrics, Fitch
sees potential for
the VRs of the group and the banks to be upgraded to the 'a'
category.
Downside risk to RBSG's VR is likely to be driven by external
factors, rather
than by any change in risk appetite. A particularly disruptive
or expensive and
extended reputational or litigation event could also create
downside risks.
RBSG's VR is also sensitive to maintaining a moderate level of
holding company
double leverage.
RBS and NatWest's VRs are also sensitive to changes in group
structure, for
example as a result of ring fencing which could introduce an
element of
differentiation between the VRs of the various group entities.
This will depend
on the restrictions imposed by the ring fence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The IDRs of Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited
(RBSIL), Royal Bank of
Scotland NV (RBS NV) and RBS Securities, Inc. (RBSSI; the
group's US-based
broker dealer subsidiary) reflect our view of these
subsidiaries' strategic or
core importance to their ultimate parent, from which they are
notched. RBS NV's
SR of '1' is based on institutional support and reflects the
core nature of this
subsidiary to its parent.
RBS NV and RBSIL's ratings are equalised because of the high
operational
integration with their parent. Fitch's view is that they are
core to the group's
operations, and that they are extremely likely to be supported
in case of need.
RBSSI's ratings are notched once off RBSG's IDRs to indicate
that this
subsidiary remains strategically important for the group's
Markets business.
RBSSI relies on its parent for contingent funding, capital and
liquidity needs.
The Negative Outlooks on the subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs
reflect that on the
group's IDRs. The subsidiaries' IDRs will further be sensitive
to the agency's
perceived continued strategic or core importance to their
ultimate parent. Fitch
does not expect there to be a widening of notches applied for
propensity to
provide support to RBS NV and to RBSIL. However, we believe that
support for
RBSSI may diminish over time as the group reduces its Markets
business overall,
and specifically in the US, in line with its newly announced
strategic plan.
This could result in wider notching for this subsidiary in the
medium term, in
line with its reduced strategic importance.
The ratings of RBS Holdings USA Inc's Commercial Paper Programme
are equalised
with the Short-term IDR of RBSG, reflecting the unconditional
guarantee provided
by its ultimate parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID RATINGS -
The ratings of all subordinated debt and hybrid securities
issued by RBSG group
companies are notched down from the common VR assigned to
individual group
companies, reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of
their incremental
non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to three notches)
and assumptions
around loss severity (one or two notches). These features vary
considerably by
instrument.
Innovative Tier 1 and Preferred Stock issued by RBSG which
coupon payments
proved to be fully discretionary have been rated five notches
below the group's
VR and have been given 50% equity credit for Fitch Eligible
Capital. A number of
Tier 1 securities have been rated four notches below the VR
(issued by both RBSG
and RBS) and have not been given any equity credit as coupon
payments are not
discretionary. Legacy Upper Tier 2 securities are three notches
below the VR
because of dividend pushers and stoppers under their terms. RBSG
and RBS also
have some dated subordinated debt which is rated two notches
from their VRs
because they may defer payment of interest on these if the PRA
requires it or
requests it to do so under the terms of the notes. Other Tier 2
debt is notched
once in line with Fitch's criteria.
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs of the
banks or their
parents (see 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' at
www.fitchratings.com for more details on the criteria).
The rating actions are as follows:
Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A/F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt (possibility to defer under the terms):
affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Innovative Tier 1 and Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+'
USD1.2bn, US780097AH44; GBP200m XS0121856859; USD1bn
US780097AE13 and USD300m
US7800978790: affirmed at 'BB-'
Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A/F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BB'
EUR1bn Dated Subordinated Debt, XS0201065496, affirmed at 'BB+'
National Westminster Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term and Short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/
'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Royal Bank of Scotland NV
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
RBS Holding USA Inc
CP programme: affirmed at 'F1'
RBS Securities Inc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (RBSSI)
Ilya Ivashkvov, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0769
33 Whitehall Street
New York
Secondary Analyst
Denzil de Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Secondary Analyst (RBSSI)
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Rating
Criteria',
dated 31 January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' dated 10
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.