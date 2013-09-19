(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSG),
Lloyds Banking
Group (LBG) and Santander UK (San UK) at 'A', with Stable
Outlooks. Fitch has
downgraded Nationwide Building Society's (Nationwide) Long-term
IDR to 'A' from
'A+'. The Outlooks on all of the Long-term IDRs are Stable. All
of the banks'
Support Rating Floors (SRF) and Support Ratings have been
affirmed at 'A' and
'1', respectively.
Fitch has also upgraded the Viability Ratings (VR) of LBG and of
Lloyds TSB Bank
Plc (LTSB) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' and has downgraded the VR of
Nationwide to 'a'
from 'a+'. The VRs of RBSG, RBS and San UK have been affirmed at
'bbb', 'bbb'
and 'a', respectively.
The financial institutions discussed in this comment are leading
players in the
UK retail and commercial banking market. Retail banking, heavily
weighted
towards mortgage lending, is the core business of Nationwide,
LBG and San UK.
Retail is also a sizeable business line for RBSG, although it is
somewhat more
diversified, both across product lines and geographically.
All financial institutions discussed in this comments are
benefiting from the
gradual improvement in the UK's operating environment.
Performance in 2012/13 is
improving, albeit gradually. Performance indicators vary widely
across the
institutions, reflecting different business focus and the
ability to address
legacy problems, notably in commercial real estate (CRE)
lending, Irish
exposure, certain books of low yielding residual mortgages and
many others.
Liquidity at all the financial institutions is expected to
reduce, albeit faster
at some than others, from a strong level across the board.
Capital ratios are
improving.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and SRFs of RBSG, RBS, LBG, LTSB, Bank of
Scotland Plc
(BoS), Nationwide and San UK reflect Fitch's view that, as
systemically
important banks in the UK, support for the banks from the UK
authorities
(AA+/Stable), in case of need, is still highly likely.
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of RBSG, RBS, LBG, LTSB, BoS
and San UK are
driven by their SRFs. Nationwide's IDRs and senior debt ratings
are driven by
its VR, underpinned by its SRF. Nationwide's SRF is at the same
level as its
Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of all these institutions are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions about the ongoing availability of extraordinary
sovereign support to
them. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a reduction
either in the
sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a downgrade of
the UK's sovereign
rating) or propensity to provide such support. In either case,
this would result
in a downward revision of the banks' SRFs.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in the UK (and more
broadly in the EU),
as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy initiatives at
UK and EU levels. On 11 Sept. 2013, Fitch outlined its approach
to incorporating
support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support
dynamics for banks
worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support
in Bank Ratings"
and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at
www.fitchratings.com).
The SRFs and SRs of all the banks listed in this rating action
commentary would
be revised down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign
support had either
weakened relative to its previous assessment or that it could no
longer be
relied upon.
A downward revision of the SRF would lead to a downgrade of the
Long-term IDRs,
and possibly also of the Short-term IDRs, and senior debt
ratings of RBSG and of
LBG and their subsidiaries given their current VR levels. It
would also lead to
a Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings
of San UK, as
its ratings would at that point be driven by its VR. The VR is,
in turn,
constrained by the Long-term IDR of its parent, Banco Santander
SA
(BBB+/Negative/bbb+). The potential Negative Outlook on San UK's
Long-term IDR
would reflect Fitch's view that some degree of correlation
between the IDRs of
San UK and Banco Santander SA exists, thus justifying
harmonisation of Outlooks.
A downward revision of Nationwide's SRF would currently have no
impact on its
IDRs or senior debt ratings as they are currently driven by its
VRs.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
RBS's VR reflects the significant progress made in improving its
overall risk
profile and in meeting strategic targets. It also considers
certain significant
risk areas that remain. These include credit risks associated
with its still
sizeable Irish loans and CRE portfolio; political risks and
uncertainties,
including in relation to the outcome of the UK government's
ongoing
investigation into the cost/benefit of spinning off certain
activities; and
substantial potential conduct and litigation risks. Lastly,
strategic guidelines
remain uncertain as the newly appointed CEO due to take office
from 1 Oct. 2013,
has yet to clarify the overall direction to be pursued by the
bank.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes that RBSG is well positioned to
continue to de-risk
and strengthen its balance sheet, given its strong core retail
and commercial
franchises, and improving governance structures. While the
potential sale of
some of its businesses in the medium-term, and restructuring of
its trading
division is likely to result in lower earnings, the overall
volatility of
earnings is expected to reduce which Fitch would consider
positive.
Regulatory capital ratios continue to improve thanks to
de-leveraging and
despite increased risk weightings applied to CRE investment
portfolio assets.
However, capitalisation needs to be considered in the context of
residual
concentration risks (geographic, industrial and single name
exposures) and a
relatively high level of unreserved non-performing loans
relative to Fitch core
capital (FCC; 46%), which exposes the bank to further falls in
collateral
values.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
On balance, Fitch considers that RBSG's VR is capable of gradual
improvement
over the short to medium term. However, there is uncertainty
regarding the
extent and pace of a potential future upgrade. Positive drivers
would include
further reductions in risk concentrations and strengthening of
capital and
greater visibility regarding strategic direction and the outcome
of overhanging
political, litigation and conduct risk, including the outcome of
the
government's "bad" bank review, In the longer-term, and
reflecting its strong
core franchise across many segments and assuming further
strengthening in
profitability and maintenance of sound key metrics, Fitch sees
potential for the
VRs of both the group and the bank to rise to the 'a' category.
Downside risk to RBSG's VR is likely to be driven by external
factors, rather
than by any change in risk appetite. A particularly disruptive
or expensive and
extended reputational or litigation event could also create
downside risks.
RBS's and RBSG's VRs and VR sensitivities are all driven by the
same
considerations; for RBSG, the continued absence of any double
leverage is also a
consideration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES' IDRs,
SUPPORT RATINGS AND
VRS
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND NV (RBS NV)
RBS NV is a former ABN Amro Bank legal entity, which is in the
process of being
wound down and much of whose business acquired by RBS was
transferred to RBS
plc's balance sheet. It is essentially a booking centre for the
group and its
IDRs are aligned with those of RBS because of its high
operational integration
and the extremely high likelihood it would be supported by RBS
if needed. Fitch
believes it cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone
basis (it has no VR)
and its IDRs are sensitive to the same considerations that could
affect RBS.
NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC
National Westminster Bank is a core subsidiary of RBS and, while
a separate
legal entity, its operations are highly integrated with those of
its parent.
Fitch believes that it cannot be meaningfully analysed on a
standalone basis (it
has no VR), that its overall risk profile is indistinguishable
from that of RBS
and that it is difficult to countenance a default of one bank
and not the other.
Its IDRs are thus driven by the same rating drivers and
sensitivities as those
of RBS.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (RBSI)
RBSI provides core offshore banking operations. RBSI's IDRs are
the same as
those of its parent RBS, reflecting its ownership, the alignment
of risk
management procedures and operating platforms with RBS, and the
close alignment
of RBSI's activities with those of the RBS Group's core UK bank.
In Fitch's
opinion, there is an extremely strong likelihood of support
being provided by
RBS to RBSI should it ever be required. Its IDRs are thus driven
by the same
rating drivers and sensitivities as those of RBS.
ULSTER BANK LIMITED
Ulster Bank's VR reflects Fitch's view that its capacity for
continued
unsupported operation is highly vulnerable to deterioration in
the business and
economic environment. The bank is reliant on its parent for
funding, liquidity
and capital. Its Long-term IDR is notched once from its
parent's, reflecting
Fitch's view that this Irish subsidiary is still strategically
important and
that support will continue to flow through from the parent.
Ulster Bank's
Short-term IDR is equalised with its parent's because Fitch
believes that the
likelihood of the bank continuing to receive support in the
short term is highly
likely. The Long-term IDR is driven by the same drivers and
sensitivities as
those of RBS but could also be impacted should questions about
the importance of
maintaining a presence in Ireland or potential ownership changes
surface. The VR
is sensitive to an improvement in the entity's standalone
performance.
ULSTER BANK IRELAND LIMITED
Ulster Bank Ireland's Long-term and Short-term IDRs are
equalised with those of
Ulster Bank. Like Ulster Bank, its Long-term IDR is notched once
from the IDR of
RBS and its Short-term IDR is equalised. It has no VR as Fitch
believes its
operations cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone
basis. However, while
its IDRs are also driven by the same rating drivers and
sensitivities as those
of RBS but could also be impacted should questions about the
importance of
maintaining a presence in the Republic of Ireland or potential
ownership changes
surface. They are also subject to additional Irish country risk,
meaning its
ratings are expected to be capped one notch above that of the
Irish sovereign's
Long-term IDR (BBB+/Stable).
RBS HOLDING USA INC
The rating assigned to RBS Holdings USA Inc's commercial paper
programme is
equalised with the Short-term IDR of RBSG reflecting the
unconditional guarantee
provided by the ultimate parent.
RBS SECURITIES INC
RBSSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBSG and its ratings are
notched once off
RBSG's Long-term IDR, reflecting Fitch's view that this is a
strategically
important subsidiary of the group's markets business. RBSSI
relies on the parent
for contingent funding, capital and liquidity needs. Without
such support, its
ratings would be materially lower on a standalone basis. As it
operates as an
integral part of RBS's market business, no VR is assigned. The
ratings
incorporate RBS's continuing demonstrated support in the form of
capital
infusions and credit lines.
RBSSI's Long-term IDR is notched down from RBS's IDR because the
entity is based
outside the UK and support may diminish over time. Fitch
believes that the UK
government will continue to allow support to flow through to
RBSSI, if required.
However, retail bank subsidiaries may have priority for support
in an extreme
stress scenario. Furthermore, over time, the UK government may
opt to segregate
investment banking and core banking activities. This could
reduce support for
RBSSI and cause Fitch to review these ratings. Changes to
RBSSI's ratings would
move in tandem with RBS's Long- and Short-term IDRs because
RBSSI's ratings are
driven by that of its parent. If RBSSI were no longer deemed
strategically
important to RBS, RBSSI's ratings would be downgraded,
potentially by multiple
notches.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
LBG's and LTSB's VRs are underpinned by the group's strong UK
retail and
commercial banking franchises, a reduced risk profile as a
result of
deleveraging and healthy liquidity. The VR also takes into
account risks,
especially those linked to CRE exposures and potential conduct
charges. For LBG,
the VR also reflects relatively low holding company double
leverage.
The upgrade of LBG and LTSB's VRs acknowledges significant
improvement in the
group's FCC/weighted risks ratio to 9.6% at end-H113 (end-2012:
8.1%), a trend
which Fitch expects will continue. The improvement in LBG's
FCC/weighted risks
ratio results from improved retained earnings, deleveraging and
the upstreaming
of a GBP1.6bn dividend from its insurance subsidiary. Despite
the improving
trend, capitalisation is still weaker than peers' in the 'a'
range and Fitch
considers that LBG's capitalisation is still at risk from falls
in the value of
collateral, given a relatively high proportion of unreserved
impaired loans to
FCC (71%).
Non-core loans reduced to GBP83bn at end-H113 (end-2012:
GBP98bn); further
reductions to less than GBP70bn are expected by end-2013.
De-leveraging has been
capital accretive throughout 2012 and H113 and was a key driver
to LBG's
improving FCC/weighted risks ratio.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Further positive rating action on the VRs would need to be
supported by an
improving UK operating environment helping to sustain
profitability and further
strengthen capitalisation.
Continued improvement in LBG's and LTSB's asset quality
indicators and capital
ratios could support the positive momentum of the banks' VRs to
align with the
'a' range of other large UK institutions.
A downgrade would likely be the result of external factors, for
example a
particularly sharp deterioration in the UK economy and property
market that
resulted in a material weakening of asset quality.
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of Nationwide's VR is driven by the continued
pressure on
post-impairment earnings and thus capital generation arising
from the society's
poorly performing commercial property finance portfolio (the
total property
finance portfolio accounted for 7% of lending assets, the
equivalent of 183% of
the society's FCC). A deterioration of the portfolio during
2012/2013 resulted
in additional impairment charges. Furthermore, the
classification of around
GBP3bn of loans as 'default' under the Prudential Regulatory
Authority's (PRA)
new 'slotting' regime resulted in additional capital needed to
be set aside
against regulatory expected losses.
While acknowledging that profit maximisation is not Nationwide's
goal, Fitch
considers this negative impact is exacerbated by the building
society's very low
(albeit rising) underlying profitability. A relatively high
proportion of net
impaired loans (calculated as impaired loans less reserves) to
Nationwide's FCC
(52%), leaves the society vulnerable to further falls in the
value of
collateral.
Fitch notes that Nationwide's franchise and brand recognition in
the UK mortgage
and savings markets is strong. Further, its large, well
performing prime
residential mortgage loans (69% of total loans) and its stable
deposit base are
major strengths, underpinning the VR. Internal capital
generation is expected to
improve given the general widening of margins noted in the UK
since mid-2013 and
strong volume growth noted at Nationwide (gross loans were up 4%
on a net basis
in the year to 4 April 2013). While profitability is expected to
rise notably as
early as FY14, it is from a very low base and is not expected to
rise to its
full potential until the property portfolio is fully
restructured, most likely
2015/2016.
On-balance sheet liquidity reserves are reducing in line with
lower regulatory
requirements and, as a result, liquidity metrics are now weaker
than certain of
its peers' but still very solid. In common with other UK banks,
the society's
overall liquidity position is supported by off-balance sheet
Treasury Bills and
access to central bank liquidity through the positioning of some
of its loans
with the Bank of England.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Given Nationwide's geographic and business concentrations, Fitch
views its
natural VR range to be within the 'a' category. An improvement
in the VR to 'a+'
in the short term is not Fitch's base case given weak
profitability and some
pressure on capital. Further negative rating pressure on the VR
could arise from
the society's inability to meet its targeted leverage ratio in a
timely manner,
or from a faster deterioration in the loan book than originally
envisaged.
SAN UK
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
San UK's VR is underpinned by the bank's good asset quality,
supported by the
high proportion of lending, secured by prime residential
mortgages. Although
there was a slight uptick in impaired mortgages in 2012-H113,
the overall book
remains well performing. The bank's strategy is to increase
corporate and SME
loans, potentially to around 20% of total loans over the
medium-term. The bank's
performance weakened as a result of the extended low base rate
environment but
spreads are beginning to widen. Although loan impairment charges
reached a very
high GBP1bn in 2012 (57% of pre-operating income), these were
largely the result
of a portfolio review and have fallen to more moderate levels in
year to date
2013.
Liquidity and capital are comfortable, although Fitch expects
some limited
reduction of excess liquidity following changes in regulatory
requirements. This
is the case for most UK banks.
Deposits are the bank's main funding source. San UK also makes
use of secured
issuance and asset encumbrance is relatively high (albeit
reducing) compared
with its UK peers. The capital position is strong, with a core
Tier 1 ratio of
12.4% at H113, although this is likely to weaken gradually as
the bank expands
its SME lending.
San UK is regulated by the UK PRA on a standalone basis and it
is managed and
funded separately from its parent. Fitch believes the bank is
well ring-fenced
against the potential for its parent to upstream excessive
liquidity and/or
capital. However, in Fitch's view, San UK's reputation and
business flows are to
some extent still correlated with its parent's overall
creditworthiness and the
linkage between parent and subsidiary ratings means that Fitch
has maintained
San UK's VR two notches above Banco Santander SA's Long-term
IDR.
Although Banco Santander SA may provide capital and liquidity
support to San UK,
if necessary, the extent of this support is limited given the
size of the UK
subsidiary, which represents c.30% of total group assets. Fitch
does not factor
institutional support into San UK's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Negative pressure on San UK's VR would arise if Banco Santander
SA was
downgraded or if San UK's standalone position weakened for
example due to a
material weakening of asset quality arising from a very sharp
correction in the
UK economy and property market. This is not Fitch's base case.
Upward potential
on the VR is limited given the parent's rating.
SAN UK'S SUBSIDIARIES' KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Abbey National Treasury Services (ANTS)
The ratings of ANTS, the main debt issuing vehicle of San UK,
are equalised with
those of San UK. It is a fully integrated subsidiary and all its
obligations
incurred prior to 30 June 2015 are guaranteed by San UK. ANTS'
ratings are
sensitive to changes in San UK's IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS (ALL BANKS) - RATING
DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of all banks' subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are notched
down from their or from their parents' VRs reflecting a
combination of Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
their VRs (up
to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or
two notches).
These features vary considerably by instrument. The ratings are
primarily
sensitive to changes in the VRs of the banks or their parents.
Please refer to
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
at
www.fitchratings.com for more detail on criteria.
GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT - RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Where rated, the ratings of these securities are driven by the
rating of the UK
government and are sensitive to changes in that rating.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
LBG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Long-term: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'
Lower tier 2 (XS0145620281): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
All other lower Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes:
upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes (XS0471770817,
XS473103348,
XS0471767276, XS0473106283): upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
All other Upper Tier 2 subordinated bonds: upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
Subordinated non-innovative Tier 1 discretionary debt: upgraded
to 'BB-' from
'B+'
LTSB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A' '; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Guaranteed senior EMTN Long-term: affirmed at 'AA+'
Guaranteed senior EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed senior notes Long-term: affirmed at 'AA+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt
(XS0156923913,
US539473AE82, XS0474660676): upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Non-innovative Tier 1 debt (XS 0156372343): upgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB-'
Other Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt:
upgraded to 'BB-' from
'B+'
HBOS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: upgraded to
'BB-' from 'B+'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt: upgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Lower Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
BOS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Upper Tier 2: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Preference stock: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
RBSG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Innovative Tier 1 and Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+'
USD1.2bn, US780097AH44; GBP200m XS0121856859; USD1bn
US780097AE13 and USD300m
US7800978790: affirmed at 'BB-'
RBS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BB'
EUR1bn Dated Subordinated Debt, XS0201065496 affirmed at 'BB+'
National Westminster Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term and Short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/
'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'
RBS NV
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
RBS International Ltd
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
RBS Holding USA Inc
CP programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Ulster Bank Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating affirmed at'1'
Ulster Bank Ireland Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Senior unsecured Long-term and Short-term debt, including CPs,
affirmed at
'A-/F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
RBS Securities Inc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Nationwide
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
VR: downgraded to 'a' from 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
SRF: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt, including programme ratings and
member
deposits: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Commercial paper and short-term debt, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'F1'
Lower Tier 2: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Permanent interest bearing securities: downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
San UK:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
VR: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
SRF: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
rating: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme
rating and
commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
GBP300m Non-cumulative, callable preference shares,
XS0502105454: affirmed at
'BB+'
Other Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1'
Government guaranteed Debt Programme: affirmed at 'AA+'/'F1+'
Abbey National Capital Trust 1
USD1bn Trust Preferred Securities (ISIN: US002927AA95)
(guaranteed by San UK):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson (RBSG and subsidiaries, Nationwide, San UK and
subsidiaries)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (LBG and subsidiaries)
Denzil de Bie Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (RBSSI)
Ilya Ivashkvov CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Ratings
One State Street Plaza
New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson (LBG and subsidiaries)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Secondary Analyst (RBSG and subsidiaries)
Denzil de Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Secondary Analyst
Natalia Shakhina (San UK and subsidiaries)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1577
Secondary Analyst (Nationwide)
Christopher Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding companies',
dated 10 August
2012, 'Assessing and Ratings Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities, dated 5
December 2012; Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12
December 2012; Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign dated 12 December
2012 and
'Securities Firms Criteria' dated 15 August 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.