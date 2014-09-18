(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal
Bank of Scotland
PLC's (RBS, A/Negative/F1/bbb) GBP7.2bn equivalent outstanding
covered bonds
issued out of the EUR25bn Global Covered Bond Programme at
'AAA'. The Outlook is
Stable. The rating action follows the annual review of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on RBS's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 74.4% asset percentage (AP)
used in the
programme's asset coverage test that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
and which provides more protection than the 89% 'AAA' breakeven
AP. The 'AAA'
breakeven AP has been increased from 85.5% in September 2013 due
to a lower
credit loss and better cash flow valuation.
The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects that
the six-notch
uplift resulting from the IDR uplift and the D-Cap would be
sufficient to absorb
a potential downgrade of RBS's IDR to the level of its Viability
Rating (bbb).
The 89% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven OC of
12.4% is driven
by the asset disposal loss component of 12.3% due to large
maturity mismatches
between assets and liabilities with a weighted average life, WAL
of 12.2
(assuming no prepayment) and 4.1 years, respectively, followed
by the cover
pool's credit loss of 6.0% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow
valuation
component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 3.7% due to the
much longer WAL
of assets than liabilities.
The rating considers both an uplift on a probability of default
basis and for
recoveries given default. The asset disposal loss component is
in line with the
rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e. 'AA'
tested rating on a
PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent
'AAA' stresses.
Combined with Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather
than 100% to
assign two notches credit for recoveries given default, this is
why the sum of
the breakeven OC drivers is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven OC.
The 'AAA' credit loss for the residential mortgage asset pool is
5.7% (as a
percentage of assets), resulting from the 17.0% weighted average
(WA) default
rate and the 65% WA recovery rate for the residential mortgage
cover assets in a
'AAA' scenario. The 'AAA' credit loss is lower than the average
of 12
Fitch-rated 'AAA' UK covered bond programmes as a result of the
lower indexed
current loan-to-value ratio and the lower proportion of
interest-only loans.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 is due to the weak link assessment of a
moderate risk
assessment for four components out of five with the exception of
asset
segregation, which has a low risk assessment.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 2 reflects that the issuer is a
global systemically
important financial institution so that Fitch considers that
resolution by other
means than liquidation is likely and there is protection
provided by senior
unsecured debt in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) RBS's IDR is downgraded by four or more notches to
'BBB-' or below;
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is
reduced to 4 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in
its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 89%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bonds' rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
dated 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 3530 1706
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions',
dated 30 May 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
