(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal &
Sun Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'A' and its
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has
also affirmed RSA
Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on
the IFS rating
and IDRs are Negative.
Fitch has also assigned RSA Insurance Group plc's GBP400m
subordinated notes
issued in October a 'BBB' rating and affirmed the other
subordinated debt and
capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039,GBP450m
perpetual, and
GBP375m perpetual) at 'BBB'.
RSA Insurance Group plc is the group's top holding company and
RSA is its main
operating entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RSA's ratings reflect the group's strong business franchise in
its core markets,
adequate capital and low-risk investment strategy but also its
weak earnings
generation.
RSA is undertaking a large-scale cost reduction programme and
carrying out a
substantial rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio, which
entails significant
execution risk. The Negative Outlook reflects the key risk that
the company may
not be able to execute the strategic plan on a timely basis.
Fitch believes
there is also a possibility of further write-offs or reserve
strengthening. As a
result there is still significant uncertainty around the time it
will take to
restore earnings to a level commensurate with the ratings.
Fitch views positively the disposals of non-core operations,
which have provided
a significant boost to RSA's capital position. However, RSA
reported weak 3Q14
underwriting results, citing soft insurance and investment
market conditions.
This highlights that the company still faces significant
challenges in improving
its financial performance.
The recent GBP400m subordinated notes issue pays a fixed-rate
coupon of 5.125%
and is guaranteed by RSA. The subordinated notes are rated two
notches below
RSA's Long-Term IDR to reflect the loss absorption features,
including deferral
of interest payments. RSA will use the proceeds of the issue for
general
corporate purposes. The company has also announced they will be
calling the
outstanding GBP450m issue on 8 December. This does not
materially affect Fitch's
view of RSA's key credit metrics including financial leverage
and fixed charge
coverage.
RATING SENSTITIVITIES
Evidence of successful implementation of the strategic plan and
restoration of
earnings to a level that is supportive of the ratings would be
key triggers for
revising the Outlook to Stable. Failure to achieve and maintain
a combined ratio
of less than 97% (1H14: 100.8%, 2013: 99.6%) and a return on
equity of more than
10% (1H14: negative 0.1%, 2013: negative 9.8%) could lead to a
downgrade. In
addition, if Insurance Groups Directive coverage falls below
1.7x (1H14: 1.9x),
this could also lead to a downgrade.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
