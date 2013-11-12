Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. RSA Insurance Group plc is the group's top holding company and RSA is its main operating entity. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable. The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) have been affirmed at 'BBB'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation follows the recent profit warnings issued by RSA, the first of which was prompted by significant loss events in Canada and Northern Europe and the second relating to the accounting irregularities within the Irish claims and finance functions. The combined impact of these events is expected to reduce full year 2013 earnings by approximately GBP200m. If contained, Fitch views these losses as manageable, but notes that the expected reduction in earnings and desire to sustain the already rebased dividend will limit earnings retention within the company.

Whilst the full impact of the accounting irregularities discovered in the Irish business is as yet unclear, the size of the issue appears manageable. RSA has indicated that it expects the impact on profit should be around GBP70m and that losses relate solely to the Irish business and are not indicative of more systemic issues within the insurer.

The recent developments in Ireland bring into question Fitch's view of RSA's solid underwriting controls, and consistently solid management of its operations. In the context of continued expansion abroad, RSA's operations in overseas and emerging markets have been profitable but Fitch will continue to closely monitor corporate governance procedures to ensure the bolt-on acquisitions are being adequately integrated into the overall group. Fitch also takes some comfort from the fact RSA has stated that it will take a more cautious approach to any future acquisitions.

Fitch continues to view the geographical expansion and increased revenue and earnings diversification of RSA's business positively. However, recent acquisitions have led to an increase in goodwill and intangibles, negatively affecting the quality of RSA's capital. For the current rating to be maintained, Fitch would expect to see a reversal of the trend of weakening capitalisation. Insurance Group Directive (IGD) surplus has decreased to 1.5x at 3Q13 (end-2012 1.9x) and assuming an unchanged dividend policy, RSA would be likely to have a dividend payout ratio above 90%. While premium volumes continue to increase, Fitch expects that this is likely to see capitalisation levels decrease further before they start to improve.

RSA's ratings reflect the group's historically solid operating profile and strong business. The ratings also take into account the insurer's ability to maintain strong underwriting profitability through the cycle. Fitch considers that these strengths to some extent compensate for a capital position that appears weaker than similarly rated peers.

RATING SENSTITIVITIES

Key triggers for a downgrade would include a significant and sustainable deterioration in RSA's capitalisation as measured by Fitch's risk-adjusted capital assessment and IGD coverage of 1.7x or below (2012: 1.9x).

A significant deterioration of underwriting performance (i.e., a group combined ratio consistently above 103%) would also trigger a downgrade, as Fitch views this metric as one of RSA's key strengths.

Fitch views RSA's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage as being in line with the rating. However, if financial leverage increased consistently above 35% or fixed-charge coverage fell below 3x, this could lead to a downgrade.

A material and sustained improvement in the company's capital position, as measured both by Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment and IGD coverage of 2.2x or more, could lead to an upgrade.