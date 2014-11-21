(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of RPI
Finance Trust (RPI FT), including the 'BBB-' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR),
following the acquisition of royalty-bearing assets linked to
Vertex
Pharmaceutical Inc.'s (Vertex) cystic fibrosis treatment
Kalydeco. The rating
action applies to approximately $3.3 billion of debt outstanding
as of Sept. 30,
2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- The acquisition of certain rights to the Kalydeco franchise
for $3.3 billion,
while leveraging, is consistent with RPI FT's strategy to invest
in long-term
attractive royalty-bearing assets. The purchase mitigates
pressure on revenues
as patents lapse for pharmaceuticals that underlie nearly 32% of
the company's
royalty stream over the next three years.
-- As a result of the transaction, Fitch expects debt leverage
(total debt to
EBITDA) to rise to 4.5x at the end of 2014 from below 2.5x
currently. Absent
further-leveraging asset purchases, Fitch sees leverage dropping
to below 4x in
2015 and 3x in 2016 driven by a combination of EBITDA growth and
rapid debt
reduction facilitated by an excess cash flow recapture provision
in the
company's credit facilities.
-- A new investment horizon is approaching and it is expected
that by the end of
2015, RPI FT's structure may once again change. It is unknown
whether another
division in assets may occur akin to 2011, but initial work
toward addressing
the event will likely begin over the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely for RPI FT given the company's business
strategy is
reliant on active asset purchasing that can stretch leverage to
a level no
longer consistent with the current 'BBB-' rating. Uncertainty
surrounding the
approaching investment event in 2015 also limits ratings upside.
A downgrade would result from an intention to completely wind
down the
royalty-bearing assets, most probable during the investment
event, expected to
occur in 2015. A fall in cash flows such that the anticipated
total no longer
matches the outstanding debt level would pressure the rating as
well. In
addition, downward action would result from an inability or
unwillingness to
reduce high debt leverage rapidly following leveraging asset
acquisitions.
Portfolio life extended by acquisition:
Fitch's concern about patent expirations of pharmaceuticals over
the next few
years that drive RPI FT's revenues has been addressed by the
addition of rights
to the Kalydeco franchise, including developmental projects, as
well as
higher-than-expected milestone payments related to sales of
Biogen IDEC Inc.'s
multiple sclerosis medicine Tecfidera. Maturing drugs over the
next three years
represented 32% of the company's royalty stream at the end of
2013. Fitch now
sees mid-double-digit revenue and earnings increases over the
ratings horizon.
The transaction also increased the average weighted life of the
company's
royalty-bearing asset portfolio to around 11 years from eight
years.
Leverage temporarily increases:
RPI FT's debt leverage will rise to 4.5x at the end of 2014 from
approximately
2.3x currently, in conjunction with incremental debt needed to
fund the recent
$3.3 billion acquisition. Fitch believes that gross debt
leverage will quickly
fall to below 4x in 2015 and below 3x in 2016 driven by debt
paydown required by
excess free cash flow recapture in the company's secured term
loan B facilities.
The provision calls for 50% or 25% of excess cash flow to be
applied to debt
reduction if gross leverage is above or below 3.5x,
respectively.
Investment event nearing:
An investment event dictated by RPI FT's guidelines must take
place in 2015 or
all investment activity will cease. The strategy for the prior
event in 2011
resulted in a split (a highly lengthy process) of Royalty Pharma
into two new
finance subsidiaries: Royalty Pharma Investments (RPI) and
Royalty Pharma Select
(RP Select). It is unknown whether another division in assets
may occur, but
initial work toward addressing the event will begin in the near
term.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of RPI FT:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured bank loan rating at 'BBB-'.
