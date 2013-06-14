(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed RUEGEN EINS's EUR1,177.5m class A notes, due 2039, as follows:
EUR1,177.5m class A secured floating-rate notes (ISIN: DE000A0Z2MT6): affirmed
at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the available credit protection, which in the agency's
view is sufficient to provide for expected losses in the 'AAAsf' rating
scenario. No defaults have been reported to date, because the originator has
supported the transaction by repurchasing all defaulted assets.
According to the April 2013 pool tape, the share of obligor groups exceeding
0.50% of the pool was 20% and the share of obligor groups exceeding 0.45% of the
pool was 24%. Fitch notes that the granularity of the pool has improved since
the last review in June 2012. This is due to the originator's commitment to cap
the share of obligor groups above 0.45% at 30% of the total pool. Despite the
improved granularity, the agency still regards the portfolio as concentrated in
terms of single obligor groups. In Fitch's view, such large obligors add
concentration risk to the portfolio.
According to the documentation, the transaction's revolving period ends in June
2013. Once the amortisation period begins, the notes will begin amortising in
sequential order, which will result in higher credit enhancement for the class A
notes. While this is positive for the notes, the agency believes that obligor
concentrations may further increase as a result of the amortisation of the pool.
The risk of increasing obligor concentrations is reflected in the Negative
Outlook.
Fitch applied its portfolio credit model to assess the portfolio. The agency
mapped the originator's internal ratings to Fitch's one-year probability of
defaults by using the originator's internal rating migration tables and balance
sheet distribution. The agency assumed an annual average bank book default rate
of 2.2%.
Additionally, the agency applied additional stress to obligor groups larger than
0.50%. In the agency's view, the available credit protection for the class A
notes of 25% is sufficient to provide for the expected losses in the 'AAAsf'
rating scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The portfolio is vulnerable to defaults of single large obligor groups given the
material obligor group concentrations. However, the agency reflected this risk
in its credit analysis by applying additional stress to obligor groups above
0.50%. Furthermore, the class A notes are expected to build up additional credit
enhancement through the amortisation period, which will counteract the increased
obligor concentration risk.
Commerzbank AG (A+/Stable/F1+) is the principal counterparty for the
transaction, acting as interest rate hedge counterparty, account bank, cash
administrator and servicer. The transaction is a cash securitisation of loans to
primarily German SMEs originated and serviced by Commerzbank.