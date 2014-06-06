(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed RUEGEN EINS's EUR713.4m class A secured floating-rate notes (ISIN: DE000A0Z2MT6) due 2039 at 'AAAsf' with a Negative Outlook.

The transaction is a cash securitisation of loans to primarily German SMEs originated and serviced by Commerzbank AG (A+/Negative/F1+).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the available credit protection, which in Fitch's view is sufficient to provide for expected losses in the 'AAAsf' rating scenario. Reported defaults have been low - only 0.23% cumulative default rate as a percentage of initial portfolio balance since closing of the deal in December 2009. This is because the originator has supported the transaction by repurchasing all defaulted assets. The current pool (30 April 2014 pool cut) contains no defaulted assets, as they were repurchased by Commerzbank after having been reported as defaulted.

The transaction's revolving period ended in June 2013. The deal began amortising in September 2013, which has led to an increase in credit enhancement for the class A notes to currently 35.5% (from 25% at the last review 12 months ago). However, portfolio concentration in terms of singular obligor groups has substantially increased. According to the 30 April 2014 pool tape, the share of obligor groups exceeding 0.50% of the portfolio is 43%, as opposed to 20% at last review. In Fitch's view, such large obligors add concentration risk to the portfolio and this is the primary driver of the Negative Outlook.

Fitch applied its portfolio credit model to assess the portfolio. The agency mapped the originator's internal ratings to Fitch's one-year probability of default by using the originator's internal rating migration tables and balance sheet distribution. The agency assumed an annual average bank book default rate of 1.8%. In line with its criteria, the agency applied additional stress to obligor groups larger than 0.50%.

During the revolving period, the originator had the possibility of slicing a loan in parts and selling a part of the loan to the transaction. In the case of a partial sale, the parts are amortised pro rata and pari passu.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The portfolio is vulnerable to defaults of single large obligor groups given the material obligor group concentrations. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook. The agency addressed this risk in its credit analysis by applying additional stress to obligor groups above 0.50%. Furthermore, the class A notes are expected to build up additional credit enhancement due to further amortisation, which will offset the increased obligor concentration risk. Commerzbank is the principal counterparty for the transaction, acting as interest rate hedge counterparty, account bank, cash administrator and servicer.