LONDON, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Russiaâ€™s senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at â€˜BBBâ€™. The Short-term rating has
been affirmed at
'F3' and the Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low government debt (11% of GDP) and sovereign net foreign
assets of 23% of GDP
support the rating, although the sovereign balance sheet has
largely stopped
strengthening. The government will transfer a surplus USD6bn
(0.3% of GDP) to
the Reserve Fund, the main fiscal buffer, in early 2014, but
this is smaller
than it was before the 2008 crisis.
Russia is running a small fiscal deficit, which it aims to keep
below 1% of GDP
through 2016. The federal government recorded a deficit of 0.5%
of GDP in 2013,
0.3pp below target. Fitch believes non-oil revenues are
overestimated in 2014
and the deficit will exceed its target of 0.5% of GDP. However,
rouble
depreciation will have a countervailing effect, increasing the
local currency
value of oil revenues.
The authorities estimate real GDP grew just 1.4% in 2013, half
the official
forecast at the start of the year. A decline in investment and
the inventory
cycle contributed to the slowdown, but these effects are likely
temporary. Fitch
expects growth to reach 2% in 2014, driven by private
consumption, but does not
expect a dynamic recovery. A shrinking labour force and lack of
structural
reform constrain long-term growth.
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) plans to move to full inflation
targeting in
2015 and is prioritising its 5% inflation target (2015: 4.5%)
over stimulating
growth. A more flexible rouble will help absorb external shocks.
Despite
widening the exchange rate bands, the CBR has sold USD28.6bn to
support the
currency since April 2013 (up from USD5.4bn in 2012). As
intervention falls
away, the rouble is likely to become more volatile and is liable
to depreciate
given the balance of payments fundamentals.
The current account (CA) is narrowing and it is likely to move
into deficit in
2015. The CBR estimates that the CA surplus was USD33bn (1.5% of
GDP) in 2013.
The oil and commodities outlook precludes substantial export
growth. Russia will
remain a net external creditor for around 17% of GDP, but in
view of the USD95bn
increase in external debt in 2013, this position is eroding.
Commodity dependence is high. Oil and gas account for 67% of
goods exports and
half of federal government revenue, exposing the balance of
payments and public
finances to external shocks. The non-oil fiscal deficit fell by
0.3pp of GDP to
10.1% of GDP in 2013, indicating efforts to reduce fiscal oil
dependence.
However, there has been little diversification of exports.
Governance is a relative weakness, manifested in the World Bank
governance
indicators. Incremental reforms to the business climate resulted
in Russia
climbing 19 places to 92nd in the 2014 edition of the World Bank
Doing Business
ranking.
The banking system is a contingent liability of the sovereign.
Banksâ€™ capital
cushions are thinning, although remain above regulatory norms,
and overall
non-performing loans are 6% of lending. The CBR withdrew 32
banking licences,
all from small banks, in 2013. The economic slowdown and growing
consumer
indebtedness has led to some deterioration in asset quality.
Partly in response
to regulatory tightening by the CBR, unsecured retail lending
growth has slowed
to 28% from a peak of 44% in mid-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
- A reduction in vulnerability to oil price shocks, either via
fiscal reform or
gradual building of the Reserve Fund as a buffer.
- A longer track record of lower inflation and management of the
flexible
exchange rate regime would reduce vulnerabilities to external
shocks.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
- A steep and prolonged oil price fall that had a material
impact on the economy
and the public finances.
- Fiscal slippage that damaged the long-term sustainability of
the public
finances.
- A weakening in the balance of payments leading to a
substantial fall in
reserves.
- Prolonged growth underperformance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that the government and monetary authorities avoid
stimulus
measures that would endanger macroeconomic stability or the
sustainability of
the public finances.
Fitch assumes that oil prices do not diverge significantly from
the agency's
base-case projection of USD100/barrel on average over 2014-2015.
Fitch assumes that Russia continues to enjoy broad social and
political
stability.
