MOSCOW, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Agricultural Bank's
(RusAg) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks are
Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation reflects Fitch's assessment of potential support
from the
Russian authorities for the bank, in case of need. In Fitch's
view, the
propensity to support the bank would likely be high, given the
bank's full
ownership by the State and its policy role of supporting the
agriculture sector,
which may become even more important in light of Russia's
recently introduced
ban on food imports from major western countries. There is no
indication so far
of a weakened propensity to support foreign creditors of
state-owned banks,
although tail risks could emerge in case of further escalation
of geopolitical
tensions and further sanctions. The government's ability to
provide assistance
is currently sound, in particular considering the moderate size
of RusAg's
balance sheet relative to the sovereign's available financial
resources.
RusAg's Long-term IDRs, Support Rating Floor and senior debt
ratings are notched
down once from the sovereign's ratings due to the only moderate
capital
injections provided to the bank so far relative to the scale of
its asset
quality problems, and the absence at present of a confirmed and
sufficiently
robust recapitalisation plan. Earlier this year, the government
included RusAg's
future recapitalisation into the state programme of agribusiness
development
(part of the federal budget) for the next six years, but it has
not yet decided
on the size and the schedule of capital injections. The bank's
management
expects the total amount of this recapitalisation to be around
RUB100bn.
The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDRs mirrors that
on the sovereign
and reflects potential deterioration of the government's ability
to provide
support, given the weakening economy and risks from sanctions.
The affirmation of RusAg's debt ratings applies to all debt
issued prior to 1
August 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of RusAg's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-'
primarily reflects the
bank's still weak asset quality and moderate capitalisation. The
rating also
considers RusAg's modest profitability and significant reliance
on wholesale
funding.
RusAg's asset quality remains weak, with non-performing loans
(NPLs, including
all loans over 90 days, whether classified as impaired or watch
list exposures
in the IFRS accounts) comprising a high 15% of the end-2013 loan
book. In
addition, there were around 8% of rolled-over and/or
restructured loans
designated as watch list, resulting in total recognised
problem/high risk
exposures of 23% of the loan book. Reserve coverage of these
exposures was a
moderate 36%, with the unreserved part amounting to RUB206bn or
94% of Fitch
Core Capital (FCC). There is also a risk of further problems
being recognised
upon seasoning of the predominantly long-term loan book, in
particular as
exposures are often structured with bullet repayments and
subsidised interest
rates.
The bank has received RUB70bn of equity injections in the last
two years, and at
end-2013 the FCC ratio stood at 13.2%. Capital is sufficient to
fully reserve
NPLs without the FCC falling below 8%, but would not be enough
to increase
reserving of restructured loans or any new potential problems,
or support future
growth. Internal capital generation is weak with pre-impairment
profit (net of
accrued but not received interest income) amounting to only
RUB9bn (equal to
0.6% of average risk-weighted assets) in 2013.
The recent government decision allowing RusAg to convert its
RUB25bn
subordinated loan from Vnesheconombank into preferred shares
would moderately
support its regulatory Tier 1 ratio, although the instrument
would have weak
loss absorption capacity (due to its low 2% conversion trigger)
and so would not
improve core Tier 1 capital.
RusAg's high loans/deposits ratio (190% at end-2013) and the
fairly long-term
nature of its loan book make the bank's liquidity position
somewhat vulnerable
to a sustained reduction in access to wholesale funding.
However, near-term
maturities are moderate and liquidity is comfortable at present,
so recently
introduced sanctions are unlikely to result in a sharp increase
in refinancing
risks. At end-1H14, RusAg had USD10bn of foreign liabilities
(22% of total
non-equity funding) with negligible maturities in 2H14 and
USD0.7bn due for
repayment in 2015, while the bank held USD4.3bn of liquid assets
(including
USD0.9bn of foreign correspondent accounts and short-term bank
placements).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS, SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RusAg's ratings could be downgraded, or the Outlook revised to
Stable, in case
of a similar rating action on the Russian sovereign.
The ratings could be equalised with the sovereign if the support
framework for
the bank materially strengthens or if future support made
available to the bank
enables it to operate with consistently stronger capitalisation
over an extended
period of time.
The ratings could be downgraded if capital or liquidity support
is not
forthcoming when urgently required, or if the bank's policy role
is considerably
weakened. However, Fitch views these scenarios as unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A further marked deterioration in asset quality could result in
a downgrade of
the VR. A strengthening of capitalisation, which significantly
alleviates asset
quality risks, could lead to an upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of RusAg's subordinated debt continues to be notched
off the bank's
Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's methodology for rating 'old
style'
subordinated debt in Russia. Accordingly, an upgrade or
downgrade of the
subordinated debt rating would follow similar actions on the
bank's Long-term
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at
'BBB-'/'BBB-(EXP)'/'AA+(rus)'/AA+(EXP)(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at
'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)'
"Old-style" subordinated debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at
'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
