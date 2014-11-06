(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russian Insurance
Centre's (RIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B'
and National IFS
rating at 'BBB-(rus)'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect RIC's relatively small scale, its moderate
capital position
and risky investment strategy. The Outlook reflects the
insurer's relatively
undiversified business mix, its weakened ability to generate
underwriting
profit, and the challenges related to implementation of the new
team's ambitious
growth strategy.
RIC's unique niche position as insurer of the Russian defence
and space
industries weakened after changes in the company's shareholding
structure and
management team in 2012 - 2013. RIC's new management team
decided to pursue a
more aggressive strategy to compensate for the 64% drop in gross
written
premiums (GWP) in 2013 compared with 2012. Fitch expects
increased risk to arise
from the new team's strategy, which the agency understands will
continue to
focus on commercial insurance but with more ambitious top-line
growth targets.
RIC's net profit remained positive at RUB72m in 9M14 (9M13:
RUB90m), which was a
combination of a marginally negative underwriting result of
minus RUB1m (9M13:
positive RUB40m) and stronger investment income. Fitch believes
that the insurer
may find it challenging to maintain the previous business model
and generate
most of its profit on underwriting activity. The reasons for
this are the
weakening of the previously strong niche position, the insurer's
small scale and
hence limited bargaining power, and worsened market conditions.
RIC demonstrated a moderate recovery of its business volumes
with GWP growing by
45% in 9M14 compared with 9M13 after a drop of 64% in 2013
compared with 2012.
The recovery in 9M14 was accompanied by significant changes in
the insurer's
business mix. In line with Fitch's expectations, RIC's position
in marine,
aviation and transport (MAT) insurance weakened with the weight
of these lines
declining to 7% of the insurer's GWP in 9M14 from 27% in 9M13.
The liability
lines also declined to 7% from 25% in the same period.
Instead, the key driver of RIC's premium recovery was commercial
property
insurance, which accounted for 60% in 9M14 (9M13: 28%). This new
business was
acquired at rather high acquisition cost, which was the major
driver behind the
increase of the commission ratio to 22% in 9M14 from 4% in 9M13
for the
insurer's overall portfolio. This is in line with Fitch's
expectations that the
ambitious growth strategy of the insurer's new management team
may be
accompanied by increased pricing risk.
RIC's loss ratio improved to 29% in 9M14 from 42% in 9M13. Fitch
does not view
this improvement as sustainable as it was largely driven by the
release of
incurred but not reported (IBNR) loss reserves under expiring
MAT policies.
From a Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) perspective,
RIC scored
'Adequate' based on year-end 2013 results. Fitch believes that
RIC's capital is
under pressure from the quality of certain investment assets.
The company's
regulatory capital position is more comfortable, with the
solvency margin at
567% at end-9M14 (minimum requirement is 130%), as these assets
get full credit
in the regulatory assessment.
RIC's investment strategy continues to be somewhat risky. It has
a record of
holding promissory notes of low liquidity on its balance sheet
(8% of
investments or 23% relative to the equity at end-9M14), a
substantial amount of
shares (29% of investments at end-9M14) and recent investments
in land (18% at
end-9M14).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RIC's ratings could be downgraded if the company continues to
report
underwriting losses in the next 12-24 months. The ratings could
be also
downgraded if RIC incurs significant losses on its investment
portfolio.
Should the insurer manage to consolidate its profile as a
specialised
medium-sized commercial insurer and maintain satisfactory
underwriting
discipline, Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable. A
consistent improvement
in the quality of RIC's investment portfolio could also lead to
the revision of
the Outlook to Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.