(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Kostroma Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+' and
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDRs is
Stable. Kostroma Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'B+'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
region's continuing direct risk growth and weak, albeit slightly
improving,
operating performance over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' ratings reflect the region's high direct risk resulting
from an ongoing
structural deficit, high refinancing pressure, a modest regional
economy and a
weak Russian institutional framework. The ratings also reflect
continuous
support from the federal government in the form of low-cost
budget loans and
transfers.
Fitch forecasts Kostroma's direct risk will remain high, which
could reach 120%
of current revenue by 2019 (2016: 106%) as the region will
likely continue to
record a budget deficit in 2017-2019. The region's direct risk
increased to
RUB21.3 billion at end-2016 from RUB17.7 billion at end-2015.
Kostroma is among the most indebted Russian regions rated by
Fitch, and its debt
metrics are weak. The high debt levels are partly mitigated by
the material
low-cost budget loans as a share of total debt (40%), which help
the region to
save on interest payments. Under its base case scenario, Fitch
expects the
region will continue to benefit from ongoing state support over
the medium term.
Kostroma remains materially exposed to refinancing risk stemming
from short-term
bank loans. This leaves the region dependent on access to local
debt markets to
refinance maturing debt and exposed to interest rate volatility.
Fitch expects
debt servicing could account for a high 70% of current revenue
in 2017 (2016:
49%).
By end-2017, Kostroma needs to repay RUB11.8 billion, or 56% of
its direct risk.
The region has already contracted RUB3 billion one-year credit
lines and plans
to issue RUB8 billion five-year bonds by end-2017 to cover
funding needs. The
new bonds will somewhat mitigate refinancing risk and will help
to reduce the
annual debt service needs.
Fitch projects Kostroma will consolidate its operating balance
at about 5% of
operating revenue over the medium term, after it improved to 4%
in 2016 from an
average 1.6% in 2014-2015. However, interest payments could
exceed the operating
margin, resulting in a negative current balance, which we
forecast at -0.7% of
current revenue in 2017 (2016: -2%).
In 2016, the region's operating performance was supported by a
15% growth in tax
revenue, mostly due to a recovery in the financial sector and
higher excise
revenue. Fitch expects the region's tax revenue growth to
decelerate in 2017 on
changes by the federal government to the allocation of corporate
income tax and
excises although this will be more than offset by higher current
transfers from
the federal budget.
Kostroma is committed to shrinking its budget deficit and,
hence, stabilising
debt levels to comply with requirements imposed by the Ministry
of Finance as a
condition for granting budget loans to the region. We therefore
project Kostroma
will narrow its deficit before debt variation to 7%-10% of total
revenue over
the medium term from an average 15% in 2014-2016. Otherwise
continued fiscal
slippage would be negative for the ratings.
We expect improvement to be gradual, which will likely call for
additional
support from the federal government as the region's fiscal
capacity is limited.
Tax-raising capacity is limited by the modest size of the
region's tax base and
low autonomy in setting tax rates. To meet the target, the
region also has
undertaken a number of cost-cutting measures, although
flexibility is low as
most expenditure is social-oriented and hence rigid.
The region's economic profile is weaker than the average Russian
region. Gross
regional product (GRP) per capita was 74% of the national median
in 2015. Based
on the region's estimates GRP continued to decline 0.6% in 2016
(2015: 1.4%
decline), in line with the national economic trend. The regional
administration
expects the local economy to return to mild GRP growth in
2017-2018.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue
sources and in
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
hamper the forecasting ability of local and regional governments
(LRGs) in
Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further growth of direct debt above 85% of current revenue
(2016: 64%),
accompanied by persistent refinancing pressure, would lead to a
downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely unless direct risk falls below 100% of
current revenue,
accompanied by an improvement in the debt repayment schedule on
a sustained
basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Director
+7 495 956 24 06
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analyses purposes. For Kostroma
region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
