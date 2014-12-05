(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Krasnoyarsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and the National Long-term rating are Stable. Krasnoyarsk region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'AA(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects our expectations of a recovery of the region's fiscal performance, moderate direct risk, low contingent risk and a strong industrial economy. The ratings also reflect the region's weakened cash position. Fitch expects Krasnoyarsk region to gradually restore its fiscal performance, with an operating margin up to 3% of operating revenue in 2014 and up to 8%-10% in 2015-2016, driven by a moderate improvement of taxation. The region posted a negative operating margin in 2013, due to changes in the fiscal regime and increased operating expenditure. The region's deficit before debt variation widened to 23% of total revenue in 2013, from 17% in 2012, but Fitch expects this to gradually reverse over the medium term. We expect continued pressure on the region's operating expenditure over the medium term due to a deteriorating macro-economic environment, coupled with the federal government's 2012 election pledges to raise public sector salaries and fund other social programmes. This initiative led to a 12% yoy increase of the region's operating expenditure in 2013. We expect Krasnoyarsk region to maintain capex at about 15% of total spending in the medium term, lower than the historical average of 26% in 2009-2013. The region's capital outlays decreased to 19% of total expenditure in 2013, as a result of completion of large-scale investments in infrastructure development projects. Fitch's baseline scenario is for Krasnoyarsk region's direct risk to increase to up to 45% of current revenue in 2014 and 50% by end-2016, from 35% in 2013. The region's end-2014 debt stock is likely to be 67% domestic bonds, 20% bank loans and 10% federal budget loans. The region's debt maturity profile is evenly spread to 2019. The region's contingent risk is low, with debt of public sector entities and issued guarantees likely to total RUB7bn at end-2014, in Fitch's estimates (2013: RUB6.4bn). Krasnoyarsk region's interim liquidity improved as cash holdings rose to RUB8bn at end-10M14, from RUB4.7bn in 2013 when the region partly depleted its cash position to fund the wider budget deficit. The region's immediate liquidity is further supported by untapped credit lines of up to RUB6bn as of end-November 2014. The region's administration expects moderate growth in the local economy of about 2%-3% p.a. in 2014-2016. Economic growth in the region is underpinned by the development of the power generation, oil and other natural resources and non-ferrous metallurgy sectors. The region's strong industrial profile supports above-national average wealth metrics. RATING SENSITIVITIES Continued increase in direct risk to above 50% of current revenue, accompanied by a weak operating margin below 5% in the medium term, could lead to a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely in our baseline scenario, but could arise from consistently sound budgetary performance with an operating margin above 10%, leading to direct risk at below 30% of current revenue on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Director +7 495 956 7064 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 807 6111 Media Relations: Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. 