(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Murmansk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB', with Negative Outlooks, and its Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)' with a Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects risks stemming from the region's
rapidly rising
debt, driven by high deficit before debt variation. The
affirmation reflects the
region's moderate direct risk, a positive operating balance that
is still
sufficient to cover interest payments, and a strong industrial
economy
supporting above-national average wealth indicators.
Fitch expects direct risk will continue to grow over the next
three years,
driven by deficit before debt variation on the back of subdued
tax revenue and
continuous pressure on operating expenditure. We forecast direct
risk will reach
40% of current revenue by end-2014 and 60% in 2016, up from 31%
at end-2013.
Murmansk's debt burden is still moderate compared with national
and
international peers, but expected rapid rise in debt in
2014-2016 will cause an
increase in both debt servicing and refinancing needs, due to
the region's
short-term debt profile.
The region's direct risk is dominated by bank loans with
maturity between one
and three years; Fitch expects bank loans to account for 80% of
direct risk by
end-2014, and three-year loans from the federal budget for the
remainder.
Murmansk faces repayment of 93% of its outstanding debt during
4Q14-2016. This,
coupled with the weak current balance, results in the region
being highly
dependent on financial market access for debt refinancing and
deficit funding.
Fitch expects the region will be able to refinance the maturing
debt with the
same banks as RUB6.6bn of its credit lines were un-utilised as
of 1 October
2014. However higher interest rates for new bank loans will put
additional
pressure on the budget.
Based on the budget execution during the first nine months of
2014 Fitch expects
results for 2014 will be similar to 2013's, we expect the
region's operating
balance to reach 2.2% of operating revenue in 2014 and be around
2%-3% in
2015-2016, compared with 1.9% in 2013. We forecast deficit
before debt variation
will reach 13.7% of total revenue in 2014 and remain at 11%-13%
in 2015-2016,
against 15.2% in 2013.
The region's rigid operating expenditure represents a high 96%
of total revenue
in 2014, leaving little scope for manoeuvre. Capital outlays lag
behind those of
'BB' national peers. Fitch expects the region's capex will
average a low 10%-12%
of total expenditure in 2014-2016, given the region's intention
to control its
budget deficit.
The regional economy has a strong industrial base as Murmansk is
home to several
natural resource development conglomerates. This provides an
extensive tax base
for the region's budget, with tax revenue representing 81% of
operating revenue
in 2013. However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on
companies' profits,
resulting in high revenue volatility. In 2012 and 2013 corporate
income tax
proceeds fell sharply due to weak earnings at major local
taxpayers following
price declines for key commodity exports. This led to
significant deterioration
of the region's budgetary performance, a large deficit and rapid
debt increase.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The inability to maintain a sustainable positive current balance
or a
significant debt increase above Fitch's projections would lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01,
Email:
ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.