(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Orenburg
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'B'. The
region's National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at
'AA-(rus)' with a Stable
Outlook and withdrawn.
The region's senior debt long-term rating has been affirmed at
'BB'. The
region's senior debt National long-term rating has been affirmed
at 'AA-(rus)'
and withdrawn.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's unchanged
base case scenario
regarding the region's stable operating performance and debt
metrics over the
medium-term.
The National-scale rating is being withdrawn because Fitch has
withdrawn its
Russian National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory
framework for
credit rating agencies in Russia (see "Fitch Withdraws National
Scale Ratings in
the Russian Federation" dated 23 December 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' rating reflects the region's moderate direct risk with
limited exposure
to refinancing risk, low contingent liabilities and improved
fiscal performance.
The ratings also take into account the concentration of the
region's tax base in
oil and gas companies as well as a weak institutional framework
for Russian
sub-nationals.
Fitch expects the region will continue to demonstrate stable
fiscal performance
over the medium-term with an operating margin of above 10%. This
will be
supported by continuous control over operating spending and
moderate expansion
of the tax base. We project that the administration will keep
the deficit before
debt at about 3% of total revenue in 2017-2019.
In 2016 the operating margin increased to 15% from 10% in
2014-2015 as the
region cut operating spending by almost 12% yoy. The region's
total tax revenue
remained almost unchanged in 2014-2016. This is because growth
of most taxes was
offset by declining corporate income tax revenue, which is the
largest tax
contributor to the regional budget. The latter has been
negatively affected by
adverse trends on the international oil and gas markets. Deficit
before debt
variation was at 0.6% of total revenue in 2016 - the smallest
since 2011,
allowing Orenburg to curb debt growth.
Fitch assumes the region will maintain healthy debt metrics with
direct risk not
exceeding 45% of current revenue in 2017-2019. In 2016, direct
risk accounted
for 39%, slightly up from 36% the year before. The debt
structure remained
almost unchanged, though the proportion of subsidised budget
loans increased to
51% in 2016 from 44% in 2015. Issued debt made up 43% of direct
risk while bank
loans represented 6% as of 1 January 2017.
The region's maturity profile is longer than for most Russian
peers, limiting
immediate refinancing pressure. The weighted average maturity of
the region's
direct risk was 5.4 years as of 1 January 2017, longer than the
region's debt
payback ratio (direct risk-to-current balance) of three years.
The region managed to reduce interest spending in 2016 to RUB1.6
billion from
RUB1.8 billion in 2015 by increasing the share of subsidised
budget loans in its
portfolio and effectively managing cash mismatches. To cover
intra-year cash
gaps the region used short-term federal treasury loans provided
at 0.1% annual
interest rate with a maturity up to 50 days.
In 2017, the region has to redeem RUB2.1 billion of amortising
domestic bonds
and RUB2.7 billion of budget loans, together representing 18% of
the region's
total direct risk. The administration is planning the issue of a
RUB4 billion
domestic bond in 2017 with a maturity up to 10 years and has
already agreed with
the federal government for an additional RUB1.7 billion budget
loan. The
region's untapped credit lines amounted to RUB3.2 billion as of
1 January 2017.
The region's contingent risk is low. On 7 February 2017 JSC
Orenburg Housing
Mortgage Corporation redeemed the residual part of its RUB1
billion domestic
bond, which was guaranteed by the region. This led to a further
reduction of the
region's contingent liabilities, which now represent less than
2% of operating
revenue.
Orenburg's economy is dominated by oil and gas companies, which
provide a
sustainable tax base. However, the concentration in one
particular sector
exposes the region to potential changes in the fiscal regime,
business cycles or
price fluctuations. According to the administration's estimates
the regional
economy contracted 0.9% yoy in 2016, which is broadly in line
with national
contraction of 0.4%. For the medium-term the administration
projects modest
regional growth of 1%-2% per annum.
The region's credit profile is constrained by the evolving
nature of Russia's
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs). It has a
short track record of stable development compared with many of
its international
peers. The unstable intergovernmental set-up reduces the
predictability of LRGs'
budgetary policies and hampers Orenburg's forecasting ability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by a sustained debt
payback ratio of
below four years and direct risk remaining below 40% of current
revenue.
The ratings could be negatively affected by consistently weaker
budgetary
performance with an operating margin below 5% and direct risk
increasing above
60% of current revenue.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
