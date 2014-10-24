(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Tambov Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding Tambov's solid operating performance, its low, albeit increasing, direct risk and above-average economic growth. The ratings also factor in persistent pressure on operating expenditure, high refinancing needs and the modest size of the economy, resulting in reliance on transfers from the federal budget. Fitch expects Tambov to report sound budgetary performance in 2014-2016 with an operating balance at about 10%-12% of operating revenue, driven by further expansion of the tax base and steady transfers from the federal government. The region's operating balance declined in 2013 to 10.4% from 16.9% in 2012, but remained sufficiently strong to cover debt servicing needs by 3.7x. The deterioration was due to rising operating expenditure pressure following the federal government's decision to increase public sector salaries. Fitch estimates Tambov's deficit before debt variation to gradually narrow to 7% of total revenue in 2014 and 3% in 2015-2016, due to expected growth of tax revenue and a decline in capex. The region recorded a large 13% deficit before debt variation in 2013 after two years of surpluses. The deficit was driven by high capex that was, to a large extent, carried forward from the previous year. Fitch expects the region's direct risk to be moderate in the medium term. It should reach 30% of current revenue by end-2014 (2013: 25%), and gradually rise to 35% by end-2016. Tambov's direct risk was composed of RUB3.4bn of bank loans and RUB4.3bn of budget loans as of 1 September 2014. The latter included a RUB2.1bn of budget loan covering intra-year cash gaps and which will be refinanced by bank loans by end-2014. The region relies mostly on bank loans contracted with Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative/F3) with three-year maturities, which is short-term by international standards. Fitch does not expect the region to have any difficulties in rolling over its bank loans in the medium term, albeit at higher interest rates that will put some pressure on the budget. Tambov faces RUB5.1bn of maturing debt during 2014-2015, equivalent to 66% of direct risk as of 1 September 2014. Refinancing risk is, however, mitigated by the region's RUB3.8bn of cash reserves and RUB5bn of unutilised credit lines that together provide coverage by 1.7x. Tambov's economy grew at a faster rate than the national economy during 2010-2013, with a cumulative growth of about 35% versus national growth of 9%. Growth was mostly driven by the development of the agricultural sector that represented 18% of Tambov's gross regional product in 2013. The regional administration forecasts continued economic growth of 9% in 2014 (2013: 10%), exceeding Fitch's forecast of 0.5% for the national economy. Tambov's wealth indicators remain below the national median and its tax base is modest. It makes the region highly dependent on federal transfers, which amounted to 55% of total revenue in 2013. Positively, federal transfers act as a stabilising factor during recessions, making the region less vulnerable to negative external shocks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Direct risk stabilising at around 20% of current revenue, coupled with a strong operating balance at above 15% of operating revenue, could trigger a positive rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115014 Secondary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 