LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Astrakhan Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+', National Long-Term rating at 'A(rus)' and
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect high debt levels dominated by short-term
bank loans,
resulting in significant refinancing pressure, and a high
concentration of the
region's tax base. However, the ratings also factor in the
region's
exceptionally strong economic growth and sound budgetary
performance since 2011.
Fitch forecasts that federal election pledges will continue to
fuel expenditure
growth leading to higher borrowings in the medium term. The
agency expects the
region's direct risk to exceed 70% of current revenue in
2014-2016 (2013: 64%).
Debt coverage (direct risk/current balance) will remain weak
(2013: 16 years),
significantly above the maturity profile of less than two years,
and this is
reflected in the ratings of the region.
Fitch considers the region's refinancing needs as significant
given the
dominance of short-term bank loans in its funding. However,
sound liquidity of
RUB2bn as of 1 May 2014 and unutilised bank credit lines
partially mitigate the
refinancing risk.
The region has low exposure to contingent risk. Guarantees
issued by the region
and the debt of public sector enterprises totaled RUB0.2bn at
end-2013, or 0.7%
of the region's current revenue. The region has not issued new
guarantees since
2010.
Regional GDP increased 23.7% in real terms in 2013 (2012: 9.7%),
due to the
development of vast offshore Caspian Sea oil resources of about
300 million
metric tons (mmt). Extraction of oil increased 35% to 6.6 mmt in
2013. Fitch
forecasts continued economic growth for the region at about 7%
annually in real
terms for 2014-2016.
Average salary in the region reached the national median in
2013. However, the
region's per capita GDP was 85% of the national median. Fiscal
concentration is
high as the top 10 taxpayers accounted for about 50% of
Astrakhan region's total
tax revenues.
Fitch expects a stable operating surplus at about 10% of
operating revenue per
year for 2014-2016, supported by a growing economy. Its
operating surplus - at
9% of operating revenue in 2013 - is well above the close to
zero or negative
operating balances of its 'B'-rated peers. However, the
operating surplus was
not sufficient to cover debt servicing needs due to the region's
high debt
volumes. Capital expenditure partly fuelled by federal election
pledges
contributed to the region's high overall deficit - 11% of total
revenue in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sound budgetary performance and reduction of debt to below 60%
of current
revenue would lead to an upgrade.
Weak operating performance with close to a zero operating
surplus, coupled with
further growth of short-term debt, would lead to a downgrade.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
