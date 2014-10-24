(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Chelyabinsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-term rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency also affirmed OJSC Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation's (ISIN RU000A0JTGC8) RUB2.5bn outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds at Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term 'AA+(rus)'. The bonds are guaranteed by Chelyabinsk Region, which is the sole shareholder of the company. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Chelyabinsk Region's low debt and strong economy. However, the ratings also take into account its high contingent liabilities, growing debt and deteriorating budgetary performance. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that, despite high pressure on expenditure and a nationwide economic slowdown, the region will maintain its current level of creditworthiness through the economic cycle. Fitch expects Chelyabinsk Region's direct risk to remain low at under 25% of current revenue and its debt ratios to remain strong in 2014-2016. Direct risk rose to RUB12bn or 12% of current revenue at end-2013, from 5% a year earlier. Debt coverage by current balance remained strong at less than two years at end-2013. Interest paid accounted for less than 1% of operating revenue in 2013. Chelyabinsk Region has issued guarantees of RUB3.3bn in favour of OJSC Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation's bond. After a period of sharp growth the total amount of outstanding guarantees issued by the region stabilised at RUB10.5bn as of 1 September 2014. However, net overall risk increased to 22% of current revenue at end-2013, from 10% a year earlier. So far no guarantees have been called by lenders, but further growth of contingent risk will put pressure on the region's creditworthiness. The region historically has high cash reserves, which stood at RUB7.2bn at 1 September 2014, up from RUB3bn at end-2013 (end-2012: RUB7bn). The region has no maturing debt in 2014 and faces only a maturing budget loan of RUB0.5bn in 2015. Its refinancing peak is in 2016 at RUB10.2bn but Fitch does not expect the region to face difficulties in accessing debt markets or in rolling over its existing loans with Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative/F3). Fitch expects the region's budgetary performance to remain satisfactory, but below historical levels. Operating surpluses are likely to be at 5%-6% of operating revenue in 2014-2016 (2013: 7.3%). The federal government's election pledges to raise public sector salaries will continue to fuel growth of operating expenditure in the medium term, while revenue growth will not return to pre-2012 levels due to the economic slowdown. As a result the region may cut capital expenditure to below 20% of total expenditure due to declining budgetary spending flexibility. Chelyabinsk Region has a sound industrial economy, which supports wealth indicators above the national median. The region is home to well-developed metallurgical and machine-building industries. The tax base is slightly concentrated with the 10 largest taxpayers accounting for about 20% of tax revenue per year in 2012 and 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Further upgrade is unlikely under Fitch's base case scenario. Sharp growth of total indebtedness to above 50% of current revenue or weak operating surpluses at below 5% of operating revenue leading to fragile debt ratios would lead to a downgrade. 