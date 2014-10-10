(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Kaluga Region's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB', with
Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. Kaluga's outstanding senior
unsecured domestic
bonds (ISIN RU000A0JRHN7) have also been affirmed at 'BB' and
'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the administration's efficient and proactive
management, the
region's rapid economic development and sound budgetary
performance. The ratings
also factor in increasing pressure on operating expenditure and
a growing debt
burden, including contingent risk stemming from the liabilities
of public sector
entities (PSEs), although the maturity profile of these
liabilities is
long-term.
Fitch expects Kaluga to continue to demonstrate solid operating
performance,
supported by further expansion of its tax base. The agency
expects full-year
operating balance to be at 10%-12% of operating revenue in
2014-2016, in line
with the 11% reported in 2013. This was down slightly from an
average of 15.4%
during 2010-2012, due to increasing operating expenditure
pressure and decline
in corporate income tax (CIT) proceeds in 2013. Operating
spending will remain
under pressure as a result of the national government's decision
to increase
public sector salaries and reduce transfers from the federal
budget. However,
the administration expects CIT to recover in 2014 on growing
industrial output.
Fitch expects Kaluga's direct risk, including the liabilities of
the Development
Corporation of Kaluga Region (DCKR), to increase 16% to RUB28bn
in 2014, fuelled
by a forecast deficit before debt variation of RUB3.7bn. Over
the medium term
the region intends to narrow the budget deficit and limit debt
growth. We
therefore forecast direct risk to stabilise in absolute terms
during 2015-2016,
while operating revenue growth should allow the overall debt
burden to gradually
decline to 60% by end-2016, from 70% in 2014.
Fitch expects debt coverage (direct debt to current balance) to
be five to six
years in 2014-2016, which is higher than the region's average
direct debt
maturity profile of three years. This would be similar to the
5.5 years reported
in 2013 but down from a strong two years in 2012.
Kaluga is not exposed to high immediate refinancing risk as it
has only RUB400m
(about 2% of direct risk) due by year-end. However, the region
will need to
repay about 70% of its direct risk (RUB19.3bn) in 2015-2017,
mostly bank loans.
Fitch expects the region will substitute part of bank loans with
the loans from
the federation and roll over the remaining maturing liabilities
with the same
banks.
The regional government is focussed on local economic
development and on
expanding the tax base. Kaluga has been successful in attracting
foreign
investments, promoting industrial production and innovation.
These policies have
allowed the local economy to grow at a cumulative 25.9% in
2011-2013, well above
the 9.3% average for the Russian Federation. The government
forecasts economic
growth of 7% p.a. in 2014-2015.
Kaluga actively uses PSEs to finance local investment projects.
It established
DCKR, which at end-2013 borrowed RUB6.8bn to finance the
development of regional
industrial zones. Two other regional public companies incurred a
combined RUB1bn
debt at end-2013 to finance various investment projects. The
region provides
subsidies to cover the principal and interest on the debt of
these PSEs.
Consequently, Fitch considers the liabilities of those PSEs as
the region's
direct risk. Positively, PSEs' liabilities have a long-term
maturity profile
till 2022.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of sound operating performance with operating
margins of 12%-14%,
and restoration of strong direct debt coverage in line with the
region's average
debt maturity, would lead to an upgrade.
Continued deficit before debt variation leading to direct risk
increasing above
75% of current revenue and deterioration in direct debt coverage
beyond 10 years
would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
