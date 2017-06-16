(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Kirov
Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-' and
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB-' ratings reflect the region's growing direct risk,
fragile operating
performance and modest economic indicators amid a weak Russian
institutional
framework. The ratings also factor in consolidation of the
region's fiscal
performance with a narrowing deficit before debt variation and
continuous
support from the federal government in the form of low-cost
budget loans and
transfers.
Fitch projects Kirov Region's operating balance will be at 4%-5%
of operating
revenue in 2017-2019 (2016: 3.4%), which will remain sufficient
to cover
interest payments. This will be supported by higher current
transfers from the
federal budget due to favourable changes in the formula of
federal grant
calculation amid expected stagnation of tax revenue. In
2015-2016, Kirov Region
gradually restored its operating balance to record a small
positive current
balance as its government kept operating expenditure (opex)
almost unchanged
with strict cost control measures.
Fitch forecasts the region will further narrow its deficit
before debt variation
to about 3% of total revenue in 2017-2019 by maintaining growth
of opex below
that of operating revenue and postponing material capital
expenditure. Kirov
Region had gradually shrunk its deficit to 6% in 2016 from a
peak of 14.3% in
2013. The region's government is committed to a balanced budget
in 2017-2019,
driven by requirements imposed by the Ministry of Finance as a
condition for
budget loan grants to the region. However, Fitch does not expect
the balanced
budget target to be met given slow growth of operating revenue
and limited
expenditure flexibility.
We expect deficit shrinkage to be gradual, which could call for
additional
support from the federal government as the region's fiscal
capacity remains low.
Kirov's tax-raising ability is limited by the modest size of the
regional tax
base and low autonomy in setting tax rates. Most expenditure is
social-oriented
and therefore rather rigid, while capital expenditure has
already been cut back
towards 10% of total expenditure.
Fitch forecasts the region's direct risk will gradually increase
to RUB30
billion by end-2019 from RUB26 billion at end-2016, but remain
almost stable
relative to current revenue (2016: 65%). Debt burden is high
relative to
national peers; however, the risk is mitigated by material
low-cost budget loans
(about 60% of risk at end-2016) as a share of total debt, which
helps the region
to save on interest expenses. Remaining debt consists of one-to
three- year bank
loans, which amounted to a moderate 26.5% of current revenue at
end-2016.
The region remains exposed to refinancing risk due to its
short-term debt
repayment schedule and low cash balance (end-2016: RUB231
million). It leaves
the region dependent on access to debt markets to refinance
maturing debt. About
97% of its direct risk is due in 2017-2019. By end-2017, Kirov
needs to repay
RUB7.9 billion, which consists almost entirely of bank loans.
The region plans
to fund its refinancing needs with RUB3.6 billion contracted but
undrawn credit
lines and a RUB0.8 billion budget loan. The remaining funding
needs will be
covered by new credit lines the region plans to attract in 2H17.
Kirov's economic profile is weaker than the average Russian
region. Its gross
regional product (GRP) per capita was 65% of the national median
in 2015.
However, the economy is diversified and its major taxpayers are
spread across
various sectors. The 10-largest taxpayers contributed less than
20% of Kirov's
tax revenue in 2016.
Based on the region's estimates, GRP contracted 1.8% in 2016
(2015: 0.8%), in
line with the national economic trend, and will likely
demonstrate close to zero
growth in 2017-2019. The recovery of Russia's economy with
expected GDP growth
of 1.4%-2.2% in 2017-2018, according to Fitch forecasts, would
be supportive of
the local economy.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue
sources and in
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
hamper the forecasting ability of local and regional governments
(LRGs) in
Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in the operating margin towards 10%, coupled with
a debt payback
ratio (direct risk-to-current balance) of around 10 years (2016:
103) on a
sustained basis, could lead to an upgrade.
The inability to maintain a positive operating margin on a
sustained basis or an
increase in direct risk above 80% of current revenue could lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Director
+7 495 956 2406
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes. For
Kirov Region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
