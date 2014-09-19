(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Nizhniy Novgorod Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The National Long-term rating has been affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The region's outstanding RUB27.5bn senior unsecured domestic bonds' ratings have also been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the region's stable operating performance, expected lengthening of its debt maturity profile and promised support from the federal government. Negatively, the ratings factor in continuous pressure on operating expenditure and high refinancing risk over the medium term. Fitch expects the region's operating balance to stabilise over the medium term at 7%-8% of operating revenue (2013: 10%). Operating expenditure will remain under pressure due to additional spending obligations on salary increases mandated by the federal government, and the negative net effect of reallocation of expenditure responsibilities and revenue sources between municipal and regional budgets in 2013-2014. The region's tax revenue has been negatively affected by new rules on corporate income tax (CIT) payment by consolidated taxpayer groups. So far in 2014 the new rules are estimated to have shaved RUB3.6bn off the region's CIT proceeds. In response the federal government plans to provide RUB4.1bn in additional current transfers to the region in 2H14 to compensate for CIT losses and to partially pay for obligatory salary increases. Fitch assumes the region will continue to maintain a fairly high level of capex over the medium term, ahead of the World Cup in 2018 of which the region will be host. This will result in continued budget deficit. Fitch expects deficit before debt variation will account for 9% of total revenue in 2014, which is in line with the average seen in 2012-2013. Direct risk will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate. Fitch expects it to account for 55% of current revenue in 2014, at similar levels to 2013. The region will receive RUB6bn of three-year budget loans at 0.1% interest rates from the federal government until end-2014, allowing interest savings over the medium term. The region faces refinancing pressure on 80% of direct risk during 2014-2016. The risk is mitigated by the administration's ability to lock in new funding resources well in advance of maturity. The region faces RUB16.4bn maturing debt at end-2014, which are fully covered by RUB19.5bn of contracted credit lines with banks. Fitch expects the region's debt maturity profile will even out in the near future. Historically, its bank loans had been short-term only. Some of the region's bank credit lines contracted in 2014 have three-year maturity and there are plans to issue another RUB10bn seven-year domestic bond in 4Q14, further smoothing the debt maturity profile. The region's economy is well-developed and diversified. Its GRP is among the top 15 in Russia. The administration expects the economy will continue to expand by an average 2%-3% in the medium term, which will support tax revenue. In 2013 GRP increased 3%, exceeding national growth of 1.3%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Improvements in debt coverage to levels matching the average debt maturity, accompanied by continued sound operating performance, would lead to an upgrade. Deterioration of operating balance to below 5% of operating revenue, or deterioration of debt coverage ratio to above 10 years (2013: 8.1 years), could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 9965 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9061 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.